Brian Shul, a former SR-71 pilot, published author and noted photographer, died Saturday night of an apparent heart attack in Reno, Nevada, after a speaking engagement and book signing, according to several who knew him and the nonprofit organization Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
According to a social media post by the nonprofit, Shul’s sister, Maureen Shul, confirmed the news about a man who was a staple of downtown Marysville and owner of Gallery One on D Street.
“For those of you who heard my brother Brian speak at WINGS OF HOPE benefits, you know how deep and real his passion for life was. No moment was to be wasted, no day was to be taken for granted,” Maureen Shul said. “Brian would give many speeches to many groups around the world, but he never felt the warmth and support like he did from all of you at those ‘Evening of Hope’ events. Last evening Brian spoke to a large military group in Reno, Nevada. People there who had heard him speak before said they never heard him speak this passionate about life, his life, and his gratitude for it all. After his speech and after his book signing Brian suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was administered CPR and rushed to the hospital, where he passed away. Many days and weeks and months from now I will come to grips with what I am writing here. But for now, thank you for all the love and affection you gave him. It meant the world.”
According to Appeal archives, Brian Shul made his living doing a little bit of everything he enjoyed – photography, writing, public speaking and, of course, he was a retired fighter pilot.
Shul previously said that jet aircraft was his first passion.
"When I first had pilot training in 1970, I was already quite enamored with jet aircraft, and before I ever got my wings, I carried a little Kodak Instamatic camera in my flightsuit pocket," Shul previously said. "Not that I had much opportunity to use the camera then, but right from the very beginning, airplanes were my first photography subject."
Among Shul’s accomplishments, flying an SR-71 appeared to be one of his proudest times in his life. According to the U.S. Air Force, the “SR-71, unofficially known as the ‘Blackbird,’ is a long-range, advanced, strategic reconnaissance aircraft developed from the Lockheed A-12 and YF-12A aircraft. “Throughout its nearly 24-year career, the SR-71 remained the world's fastest and highest-flying operational aircraft. From 80,000 feet, it could survey 100,000 square miles of Earth's surface per hour. On July 28, 1976, an SR-71 set two world records for its class -- an absolute speed record of 2,193.167 mph and an absolute altitude record of 85,068.997 feet.”
The opening line of Shul's book "Sled Driver" states matter-of-factly that more people have stood on Mount Everest than flew an SR-71, the Appeal previously reported.
"It was like taking your '57 Chevy to the Indianapolis 500 and blowing the doors off the modern day cars," Shul said, describing what it was like to fly the plane. "No one ever built an airplane that went higher or faster."
For nine years, Shul flew the plane out of Beale Air Force Base, the Appeal previously reported.
Shul also was a published author of books that recounted his experiences as a fighter pilot, including a brush with death when his AT-48 fighter jet was shot down while he was serving in the Vietnam War. In 1974, his AT-28 was shot down near the Cambodian border. He wasn't able to eject and had to crash land in the jungle, the Appeal previously reported.
The plane and Shul were a fireball. He crawled free and was eventually found and rescued by military special forces. He survived two months in intensive care as "119 pounds of blood and gauze," and endured 15 major surgeries and 12 months on his back in a hospital bed.
He was never expected to walk again, yet two days after he was released from the hospital, he said he was back flying fighter jets, the Appeal previously reported.
"As I'm lying in that hospital feeling sorry for myself, literally trying to reach up and disconnect the IV so I can just die, but I can't lift my arm high enough, I just kept wondering, why me? And mom says, 'You were selected,’” Shul previously said. "Twenty-eight years later I see the wisdom in that. I was given a second life. I'm 28 years old the way I see it, and if I'm in any way special, it's because I'm on a different frequency because of that experience. I've truly discovered that every day is a gift."
According to Appeal archives, Shul had a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, spending decades honing his talent behind the lens, both in the air and on the ground, and authored several critically acclaimed aviation books, including "Blue Angels: A Portrait of Gold," "Summer Thunder," "The Untouchables" and "Sled Driver: Flying the World's Fastest Jet."
Some who knew Shul said those who wanted to honor him should focus on what he added to this world with his talents. According to several people that knew him, he was 75 when he passed.
“We have been blessed by the presence and soul of a great, gifted man. That soul has now gone way past 90,000 feet and is joining his beloved family in heaven,” according to the Brian Shul Photography Facebook page which is managed by Lois Hammond. “He is seeing planets and stars in a way he never saw before. If only he could write to us now and describe it as only he could. As much as I feel the loss of him and his many gifts, I don’t want to focus on that loss. Brian Shul brought his world to all of us in his unique way. I always told him I never knew a better writer and I will grieve the books he could have still written, but I will brush that aside to focus only on the positive. Please honor Brian’s life by thinking how he added to your life and made it better. He always said he wanted to be an educator about Nature and the beauty it had in store for each of us if only we would go out and see it. There will undoubtedly be opportunities to honor him through charitable donations, scholarships, and other ways. For now, I wish you would take a moment to step outdoors and look up. Our Brian is flying with his Eagles.”