Brian Shul, a former SR-71 pilot, published author and noted photographer, died Saturday night of an apparent heart attack in Reno, Nevada, after a speaking engagement and book signing, according to several who knew him and the nonprofit organization Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

According to a social media post by the nonprofit, Shul’s sister, Maureen Shul, confirmed the news about a man who was a staple of downtown Marysville and owner of Gallery One on D Street.

Tags

Recommended for you