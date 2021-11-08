The Regional Emergency Shelter Team, directed by Nick Anderson, nearly doubled its fundraising dollars this year at the 11th annual Luau event on Saturday night at Yuba City High School.
All proceeds go to help keep the winter homeless shelter, located at 715 King Ave. in Yuba City, open for 18 weeks.
Anderson said as a result of the community purchasing adult and child meals for the Luau, about $25,000 was raised for the shelter, which is set to open Nov. 29 through April 2.
“(The money) covers a big portion of it,” Anderson said.
Anderson credited the increase in fundraising dollars to being able to host both dine-in and takeout orders served Saturday night during the Luau.
“We appreciate the community support,” he said.
The shelter, Anderson said, has the capacity to serve up to 15 families, couples and single women on the streets in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Anderson said the shelter is designed to help the homeless transition into a more permanent housing situation. It is a “behavior-based” facility that is not subject to drug testing, but is predicated on inhabitants behaving in a “safe, respectful way.”
There is also case management help and staff available at the shelter to refer individuals to services like substance abuse treatment.
REST is always accepting donations for the shelter. To help, visit https://www.restyubacity.org.