According to officials with the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, the Yuba and Sutter County Community Action Agencies will host a public planning session Tuesday in Yuba City to address poverty in the area.

Scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army, located at 401 Del Norte Ave. in Yuba City, organizers said the meeting is intended to “help determine the needs of the low-income and how to end poverty in Yuba-Sutter.”

