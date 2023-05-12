According to officials with the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, the Yuba and Sutter County Community Action Agencies will host a public planning session Tuesday in Yuba City to address poverty in the area.
Scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army, located at 401 Del Norte Ave. in Yuba City, organizers said the meeting is intended to “help determine the needs of the low-income and how to end poverty in Yuba-Sutter.”
Organizers are encouraging the public to participate in this meeting, including low-income residents as well as local agencies that assist the low-income population.
According to the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, “Community Action Agencies are responsible for determining local needs and setting priorities” for counties and Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) funds. The goal of CSBG funding, according to officials, is to “remove obstacles and enable low-income residents” of Yuba and Sutter counties to “achieve self-sufficiency.” The Community Action Agencies plan to create a “Community Action Plan that will serve as a two-year roadmap, showing the needs of the community and how CSBG funds will be used for individuals and families most affected by poverty,” officials said.