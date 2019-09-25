The Yuba County Historic Resources Commission is hosting a tour of the Donnebrough Mine located in Browns Valley on Sunday Oct. 6 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Ruth Mikkelsen and Mike Schuster live near the mine and have spent their own money to restore the historical site. They have hosted tours for the community for many years. Mikkelsen bought five acres of land near the mine on her own in the late 1970s and when the mine and the surrounding property became available, she and her husband purchased the land.
“It’s like someone who buys an antique car and is fixing it up,” Mikkelsen said.
Mikkelsen researched the history of the mine by visiting the library and talking to people who live in the area who have knowledge about the past. One interesting nugget that came up in her research is the multiple spellings of the mine’s name that she has come across over the years. The mine is not named after a person and Mikkelsen has found the “original spelling elusive.”
She thinks this is due to the many different people who owned the mine and the fact that not as much information was written down at that time and “what sounded right at the time,” became the spelling.
Donnebrough Mine is 1,800 feet deep and was established in 1850. It was a hard rock quartz mine that required drilling to get to the gold. Mikkelsen said Donnebrough made $10 million meaning Browns Valley was a wealthy mining district in its heyday.
According to Mikkelsen, the mine was active for 100 years before being permanently closed in the late 1950s.
The couple owns 100 acres of land that includes six other mines with Donnebrough being the only one that has not been destroyed. Schuster and Oregon House resident Josh Nelson rebuilt the super structure underneath the mine to keep it from collapsing.
Over the years, Mikkelsen and Schuster have found artifacts from the mine including a rock crusher, wooden ore carts and an old saw mill. In addition, people from the surrounding area have donated similar artifacts that will be on display at the event.
At this year’s tour, kids will be able to experience what it was like to pan for gold and there will be photographs from when the mine was active for people to enjoy.
She said they are always on the lookout for interesting items from the mine that they can talk about.
“It’s just fun.” Mikkelsen said.
Yuba County Historic Resources Commission at-large representative Roberta D’Arcy lived near the mine for 20 years and said the mine in the late 1940s worked three shifts a day.
D’Arcy said she’s always been interested in Browns Valley and wrote a book about the city as part of the series “Images of America.”
The commission started sponsoring the tour three years ago according to D’Arcy in the hopes of introducing people to the history of the area. The commission is constantly on the lookout for other similar sites that can be highlighted as part of the goal of “preserving the knowledge people still have.” D’Arcy said.
The mine is located at 5573 Marysville Road and entry to the event is free. Those interested can contact D’Arcy at (530) 743-8742 and Yuba County Historic Resources Commission District 5 Representative Sue Cejner-Moyers at (530) 742-6508 to register.