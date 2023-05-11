Foodbank1.jpg

Community volunteers gathered food donations for migrant workers and farm laborers in Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Butte counties this week through the Western Farm Workers Association and Yuba-Sutter Food Bank. 

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

In collaboration with over a dozen community partners and sponsors, the Western Farm Workers Association is organizing its 11th annual pre-harvest food boxes giveaway on Saturday to families of farmworkers and migrant workers in Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Butte counties.

Volunteers from several organizations gathered at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank this week to put together 300 boxes of food that will be distributed. Saturday’s food distribution event marks the first giveaway since the COVID-19 pandemic, former Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola said.

Tags

Recommended for you