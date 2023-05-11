In collaboration with over a dozen community partners and sponsors, the Western Farm Workers Association is organizing its 11th annual pre-harvest food boxes giveaway on Saturday to families of farmworkers and migrant workers in Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Butte counties.
Volunteers from several organizations gathered at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank this week to put together 300 boxes of food that will be distributed. Saturday’s food distribution event marks the first giveaway since the COVID-19 pandemic, former Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola said.
In previous years, the Farm Workers Association delivered an average of 150 food boxes, but because of the amount of community partnerships, donations have doubled this year, said Operations Manager Juan Meleza.
A number of balanced, healthy food options were purchased or donated with help from these sponsors and partner organizations including meat, dairy products, rice and other dry foods. Groups like the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement and Local Union 228 donated funds to purchase milk, while items like rice and beans were provided directly by the California Rice Commission and El Rey Restaurant in Marysville. Espindola was especially excited about the amount of eggs that were donated on behalf of Adventist Health/Rideout.
“Eggs are so expensive these days. It’s hard not being able to buy food or good quality food,” Espindola said.
As an advocate for farmworkers and migrant laborers, Meleza wants to ensure that these workers and their families have access to healthy food, which oftentimes they have neither the means or opportunity to purchase.
“We want to address that last year, we were in the midst of a 12-year drought, but this rain season was especially wet, so these people haven’t had regular work in a long time. The lack of income forces people to prioritize either food or bills,” Meleza said. “If you’re going to start working six to seven days a week – which is what most people are working – you’re probably not eating healthy. This is a chronic problem.”
According to the American Immigration Council, in 2019, an estimated 28.5 million migrant workers made up 17% of the United State’s labor force. Meleza estimates that 14,000 farmworkers live in the Yuba-Sutter area year round with many more residing for seasonal work.
Because the Western Farm Workers Association is a self-help organization, Meleza said that families who are involved are the ones who will receive food donations. Food boxes will also be delivered to migrant workers through the Williams State Run Migrant Center in Williams and Farm Labor Housing in Butte County.