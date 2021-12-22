Just a week before Christmas, one of the historic houses on Second Street in Yuba City went up in flames, destroying the home and all of the family’s belongings inside.
According to Yuba City Fire Department officials, crews arrived to the 400 block of Second Street on Friday night to find a two-story Victorian home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front of the building.
Yuba City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike LaBlue said when crews arrived, they initially started with an interior fire attack.
“Because of the amount of fire and rapid changes in fire conditions, fire crews had to back out of the structure, and a defensive fire operation took place,” said LaBlue.
According to LaBlue, five fire engines from the Yuba City Fire Department responded to the incident, along with one air unit and two battalion chiefs from the Yuba City Fire Department, one fire engine from Sutter County Fire Station 8, one bi-county ambulance and one aerial ladder truck from the Marysville Fire Department.
Yuba City Police and Yuba City Public Works assisted with traffic control and the Red Cross Trauma Intervention Program was also called out to assist, said LaBlue.
“One fire engine from Sutter County Fire Station 6 assisted with city coverage for approximately four hours while all Yuba City Fire Department units were committed to this incident,” said LaBlue.
At the time of the fire, there was one female resident inside the home and she was able to exit the building out of a window when she noticed the smoke detector sounding.
The resident, Amie Peterson McCarley, sustained minor burns and some smoke inhalation but was otherwise unharmed.
LaBlue said there was significant structural fire damage throughout the home, as well as significant personal content loss.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to LaBlue.
Jerry Handy, 4G Foundation CEO and founder, said he drove by the home on the morning after the fire and knew he needed to do something to help the family.
“Amie’s son Austin is a good friend of the family,” said Handy. “When I drove by the house on Saturday, I knew I had to help the family in some way, shape or form.”
From there, Handy said he made a few phone calls and posted a call for assistance on Facebook.
“I got a ton of responses from people wanting to help out,” said Handy.
In addition to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Handy said several local businesses reached out to him to offer assistance to the family, including Advantist Health officials who said they would be able to get the family set up with a program that can help get them outfitted with what they need after they find a new home.
Handy also started a fundraising campaign through the 4G Foundation to raise money for the family.
Handy said because the family has no place to store belongings like clothes and furniture at this time, monetary donations and gift cards are the best way to help right now.
Handy said those interested in donating can do so on the 4G Foundation website. The campaign will run through Dec. 31 and Handy said proceeds will be given to the family on the first of the year.
For more information or to donate, visit https://4gfoundation.kindful.com/?campaign=1166167.