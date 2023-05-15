The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Community Resource Fair is now in its 12th year of operation and is set to return on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park off Gray Avenue in Yuba City.

Organizers have curated 75 different nonprofits, governmental groups, and sponsors to discuss their various low-cost and no-cost programs and services.

Tags

Recommended for you