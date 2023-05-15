The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Community Resource Fair is now in its 12th year of operation and is set to return on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park off Gray Avenue in Yuba City.
Organizers have curated 75 different nonprofits, governmental groups, and sponsors to discuss their various low-cost and no-cost programs and services.
“There are so many organizations on-hand for which people don’t even know about, all in one place on the same day,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way. “No other event of this magnitude exists in our region. Everyone will gain new knowledge they can use to benefit their lives, the lives of family members and others in need.”
This event has no admission cost and, in addition to visiting with the exhibitors, the first 600 attendees can enjoy a free barbeque lunch courtesy of the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club. Families will also be able to participate in a free raffle with some 70 prizes and drawings occurring every half hour.
Due to limited parking in the park, visitors are asked to park in the lot just north of Sam Brannan Park, which was formerly the Kmart center. For more information, visit yscunitedway.org and click on “Events,” or call United Way at 530-743-1847.