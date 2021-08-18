To connect area residents with the many resources available within the community, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host the 11th annual Community Resource Fair on Saturday.
Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said the event is an opportunity for individuals and families to see what low-cost and no-cost programs and services are available in our area.
“Thousands of individuals can benefit from knowing about programs and services which can better the lives of themselves and family members,” said Harlan. “There are so many ways to do that at little or no cost as the programs are financed by state and federal government and by local donors. I know that everyone would benefit from being there.”
The last resource fair that took place in 2019 featured 70 exhibitors and drew a crowd of about 600 people.
According to Harlan, there will be 70 vendors at the event scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The event has a few new exhibitors, but overall it is similar to the event two years ago this month,” said Harlan.
The free fair will also include a kids fun run at 12:30 p.m., activities for all ages, free prize drawings and a barbecue for the first 600 attendees provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City.
New this year, the event has been moved to Sam Brannon Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City, next to Gray Avenue School. Harlan said overflow parking will be available just steps to the north in the former Kmart shopping center.
While the event is targeted at low income families and individuals, Harlan said there will be many great ideas for people of all ages and income levels.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.