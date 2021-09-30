What began as a challenge among a group of women to reach 100 miles while donating $100 each for the month of September, inspired community members of the Yuba-Sutter area to jump into motion in helping them raise over $25,000 to the 4G Foundation for victims of the Dixie and Caldor wildfires.
On Thursday, participating members walked their last mile together at the event 100 Rise Up/Together We Can to celebrate strength in the community as they came together in raising funds for wildfire victims. The event began with a small group of women and their love for exercise.
At the end of August, Erin LeBlanc and her friends were feeling some sense of burnout through the gain of some extra summer pounds, negativity seen in the media and surrounding unfortunate events like the ravaging wildfires.
“The smoke changed everything for me,” said LeBlanc. “Smoke in the air was thick and instead of being upset, it reminded us that there are people who are being devastated by the wildfires, losing their homes and struggling. You can’t help other people, if you don’t help yourself first.”
LeBlanc, a health coach and real estate agent, decided to challenge her group of friends to reach a 100-mile goal while each donating $100 to Dixie and Caldor fire relief efforts. They began as a small group of women walking the Sutter Commuter Bikeway every Tuesday and Thursday nights.
LeBlanc decided to extend the invitation to other community members by using Facebook and creating live videos. She began the 100 Rise Up Facebook page and documented her journey, along with others who have joined in on the fundraising and exercising.
“The hope was in getting people to join us, to get off their phones and jump on board,” said LeBlanc.
That hope grew into a large group of around 125 people in the community wanting to participate. LeBlanc had a hard time keeping up with all the messages she received. LeBlanc said she felt amazed at how the community was willing to participate and loved the idea of people getting into motion. As a health coach she values the importance of mental health and saw how community members were willing to participate in physical movement when they knew they were not doing it alone.
“We had a girl that had never even exercised who bought a bike just to get her miles in,” said LeBlanc. “We can’t pour from an empty cup. You’ve got to get healthy in order to have the strength to help others.”
Denise Siller, a third grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School, signed herself up for the 100 Rise Up challenge and also decided to involve her students as an opportunity to teach them community service and the need for helping others.
“I lost my cabin in 2020 last year in the Bear fire,” said Siller. “I found out that by helping others, I helped heal my own heart. It was a very humble little cabin, other people lost so much more.”
After the loss of her cabin, Siller donated her time to organizations such as SAYlove, Slice or Respect by Rolling Stone Pizza Bar and 4G Foundation. Siller has tried to teach her students the importance of community service.
Siller and her class decided to come up with a way to achieve walking 100 miles at the school track with a goal of donating $1,000. They completed the math together as a classroom and realized that by each student walking one lap they could complete 25 laps and if they walked a lap for four days, they would complete 100 laps. The goal was to walk 500 laps around the track which would be equivalent to 100 miles. At the same time, the classroom tried to reach their goal online through Siller’s social media presence.
They raised $200 but the goal was to show the kids that by coming together a group of people can help others or achieve great things.
“We read stories about working together, but when we can actually participate in something and it comes to life, that’s when they have an understanding,” said Siller. “I tell them that by filling others’ buckets, we fill ours. If we had not done anything, we wouldn’t have raised anything.”
All proceeds were donated to the organization 4G Foundation, based in Sutter. The event 100 Rise Up/Together We Can also had the support of local businesses such as Charly Bates Home Loans which matched the first $10,000 raised from the fundraiser. Jeremy Kurtz at Roundpoint Mortgage gave $2,500 and Supreme Gyros food truck donated his food, t-shirts and time for the event, said LeBlanc. The event festivities were sponsored by Hilbers, Inc. and included Rolling Stone Pizza Bar and the band Hellcat. Stoney’s Photography participated in taking photos for the event.
According to LeBlanc, other sponsors were Chris and Faith from Academy Mortgage, Shutter Up Window Coverings, Inc., Pure Joy Yoga + Wellness, Haven Medspa, Nutri-One in Yuba City, Creative Kids in Yuba City, Stephens Farmhouse, Steele House Coffee and Always Elegant Bridal by Bree Little. Other included sponsors were Stephanie Helms, Don McGuffin, Jake Prues through Snap Fitness, Scott and Kathy Walker, Doug and Dawn Dailey, Nicki Burns, Jerry and Amanda Handy and Maggie Capitano.
“I’m super proud of our community,” said LeBlanc. “We do have a desire to rise up and turn the negative into positive. Even if you didn’t get your miles in, the goal was to get motion and help others.”