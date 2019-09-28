There is federal grant funding available to local nonprofit organizations and service providers that work with and assist the most in-need community members throughout the Yuba-Sutter area.
The Yuba County Community Services Commission and Sutter County Community Action Agency are currently accepting proposals from area nonprofits and service providers for the 2020 Community Services Block Grant funding.
“This funding is to help end poverty and homelessness,” said Brynda Stranix, executive director of the two local community action agencies and president/COO of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation. “We receive this federal funding every year.”
Over the past couple years, the funding has been awarded to the Yuba-Sutter area’s coordinated-entry sites that assist the homeless population – the Life Building Center in Marysville and the Hands of Hope facility in Yuba City.
Yuba County nonprofits and service providers can download the RFP at www.yubacares.org. Sutter County nonprofits and services providers can access that information at www.suttercares.org.
The amount of funding available under the RFP is approximately $240,000 for each county. Proposals must be submitted by Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Jackie Slade at 751-8555 or by emailing jslade@ysedc.org.