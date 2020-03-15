The Yuba County Community Services Commission is in need of two county residents to serve on its board.
The commission’s mission is to identify the needs of the low-income population, assess the effectiveness of the agencies that work to meet that population’s needs, and to deploy resources to achieve the shared goal of reducing poverty.
The commission is looking for one person to provide representation of persons in the low-income sector and one who will represent the private sector. Commission members serve four-year terms and about six to eight meetings are held a year.
Board members must be county residents and able to attend meetings. Meetings are typically one hour and are held at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
For more information, contact Jackie Slade at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at jslade@ysedc.org or by calling 751-8555.