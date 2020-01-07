He’s been helping feed people in the community, and now he could use a little help paying for medications not covered by his insurance.
Community members are stepping up to help Jim Leonard.
A fundraiser is planned by St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis, the 4G Foundation, and Slice of Respect. There will be 400 gourmet pizzas during the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Earth Market on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Leonard is a full-time volunteer with St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and is heavily involved with helping the homeless community by serving them home cooked meals in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“Jim is there to feed people,” said Brenda Wong. “People from all over give him food and he cooks the food for the homeless.”
She said she’s been working alongside Leonard for about 13 years. She’s the coordinator for St. Andrew’s Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.
“He has some medical issues and he is not being covered,” she said. “If we support him it’ll increase his well being.”
A couple of years ago, Leonard received the Pedro Award through United Way -- the organization’s top award for service to the community.
“Its been something he’s focused on from not only a religious aspect,” said United Way Executive Directer Bob Harlan. “It’s a wonderful thing. He’s helped others and it’s nice for him to receive help.”
“I met with (Jim Leonard) one day, sat and talked with him and learned about his story,” said Jerry Handy, 4G Foundation founder. “I just saw him being willing and unbiased towards the homeless community.”
And Jim King, of Rolling Stone and founder of Slice of Respect, said he thinks it’s an amazing story.
Tom Walther had reached out to Handy and King to take part in the fundraiser, Handy said. They decided to do the fundraiser not only to help Leonard but to celebrate his work.
King said he hopes to raise $10,000, but the initial goal is to raise $7,000.