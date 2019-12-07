After cancelling the annual Christmas Luncheon for the needy and less fortunate, organizer Robin Burr said the event is back on, thanks to tremendous community support.
“People have reached out to help, which is such kindness,” said Burr.
The fifth annual meal will be Dec. 22 at Veteran Hall, located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City, from 12-4 p.m.
Anyone looking for a warm meal and gently used clothing and essentials is welcome to attend, said Burr.
Donations of food, gently used clothing and personal hygiene supplies are still being accepted for the event as well.
For more information, to donate or to RSVP, contact Robin Burr at 491-3603 or email robinburr@yahoo.com.