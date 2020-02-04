There’s little doubt in the minds of many about the contributions by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to American culture and society. His name was honored with a federal holiday.
But should Marysville rename one of its main streets after MLK?
A proposed name change of 5th Street, advocated by John Nicoletti, along with members of a few local churches, will be the main topic of discussion at 7 p.m. tonight at Bethel AME Church in Marysville.
Nicoletti said it’s a long-term project that he has been working on for about a year and a petition is currently in circulation in favor of changing the name of 5th Street beginning at Bethel AME church to the base of the bridge.
But he said the bridge itself will remain Twin Cities Memorial Bridge.
Nicoletti said the timing is ideal with construction of the bridge going on and subsequent street name changes in the works.
“We celebrate diversity and contributions. (MLK) was a significant American figure who we’re still learning from,” Nicoletti said. “Many of the streets are named for significant figures (so today) is an opportunity to listen, learn and have a terrific discussion.”
Nicoletti, as a Marysville resident himself, understands the local history of his town, dating back to the Gold Rush days, Chinatown and multiple local historical figures who made significant impacts to Marysville.
He said he's not downplaying the names WT Ellis, Mary Covillaud, James Beckwourth, Jose Ramirez, and other historical figures that helped shape the 170-year-old city. But he is also fully aware, he said, of the role that MLK played through U.S. history and feels it would be in the best interest to honor him year-around – not solely on the day of the unity march.
“I’m not trying to be controversial or compromise somebody’s beliefs; MLK Day is a national holiday for a man not elected to anything,” Nicoletti said. “We’re incredibly proud of him.”
Marcia Chambers, co-pastor at Emmanuel Family Worship Center in Yuba City, said changing 5th Street at Bethel AME church makes sense for many reasons; one in particular is that AME is the second oldest African American church in the area.
Chambers feels African Americans have richly contributed to the culture and legacy of his community, yet do not have much recognition for their efforts.
Renaming perhaps the the busiest street in Marysville after MLK would be a great way to enrich the area and give it much more equal representation in the minds of all ethnicities.
“Who better than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?” Chambers said.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa is in agreement that MLK might be a route to take when renaming 5th Street.
“It will be a great idea if they can get it done,” Samayoa said. “It’s going to be a long haul, but I am glad they’re initiating it.”
The process surrounding changing a street name begins with a petition of support from at least 60 percent of surrounding businesses and property owners.
From there it goes to the City Council and planning commission, Councilman Bill Simmons said.
In fact, Simmons said, the petition when formulated should be served to the council. The council will then direct it to the planning commission for any recommendations before it goes back to the council for an eventual vote.
Simmons said while he loves an idea initiated and brought forward by community gatherings, he feels putting MLK’s name on a street as well known as 5th Street needs to be carefully vetted through a long process.
There are many alternatives to renaming 5th Street.
“I am not undermining anything Dr. King (has done), but there is no history connected to Marysville,” Simmons said. “This is a town of history and if you’re going to change names we need to change it to names of historical significance.”