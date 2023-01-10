OPED-FENTANYL-CHILDREN-HERITAGE-COMMENTARY-GET

Photos of fentanyl victims are pictured on display at The Faces of Fentanyl Memorial at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters on Sept. 27, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia. 

 Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Yuba-Sutter’s first Walk Against Fentanyl event will be held on Saturday to spread awareness about drug and substance abuse and deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses. 

Spanning over five miles, participants in the march will walk from the Walmart in Linda to the Walmart in Yuba City. Organizer Tori Branch said that she plans to lead participants through parks, motels and areas where drug use is common. 

