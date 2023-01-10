Yuba-Sutter’s first Walk Against Fentanyl event will be held on Saturday to spread awareness about drug and substance abuse and deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses.
Spanning over five miles, participants in the march will walk from the Walmart in Linda to the Walmart in Yuba City. Organizer Tori Branch said that she plans to lead participants through parks, motels and areas where drug use is common.
“You never know what you are doing to yourself. Anytime could be your last. Then all the people that loved you are lost and hurting, thinking that they could have helped you somehow. So walk and talk with me,” Branch said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Concerns regarding fentanyl use have spiked within the last year as more young people have died after being exposed to the drug while using other substances.
California saw a sharp increase in deaths caused by fentanyl overdoses beginning in 2020 as trafficking routes from Mexico hardened and the unusually cheap drug began penetrating local drug markets, Bay Area News Group previously reported. The drug killed a record 5,722 Californians last year, over 750 of which were aged 15-24.
In the last year, Yuba County saw 237 nonfatal drug overdoses, the Appeal previously reported. In 98 of the local cases, the life-saving drug Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, was administered to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
After losing her son to a fentanyl overdose and witnessing the drug’s widespread impact, Branch decided to spread awareness within her community. Branch said that her son died at age 26 in November last year, leaving behind his family and young children.
“Too many young lives have been taken over by something so senseless. I just want people to be aware of the dangers before they play Russian Roulette with their lives,” Branch said.
The Walk Against Fentanyl march will start at the Linda Walmart at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Those interested in the march are free to start and stop at any point, Branch said.
Participants are encouraged to create signs that bring awareness to the effects of fentanyl and substance abuse. Marchers are also encouraged to bring comfortable walking shoes along with rain gear and water.
“If we can save one person, it will be worth it,” Branch said.
In an effort to spread more awareness about fentanyl, the Yuba-Sutter Healthcare Council will also hold Taco Tuesday, a separate event related to fentanyl and opioids on Jan. 24. The first 100 people at the event will get free tacos and a raffle entry. The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Adventist Health/Rideout Conference Center located at 989 Plumas St. in Yuba City.