Butte County Public Health, along with Enloe Medical Center and Orchard Hospital, are planning a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Gridley on Thursday.
The one-time only clinic (depending on demand) will be held at 200 East Spruce St., Gridley, from 3-5 p.m. The June 17 clinic is being organized for people living or working in Butte County, ages 12 and older.
Appointments are encouraged though walk-ins will be allowed. COVID-19 vaccinations are free for all Californians, regardless of immigration status or background. No identification will be required. Spanish translators will be on site.
Those looking to book an appointment for their first or second dose are encouraged to do so at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.