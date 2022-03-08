Giving a child the unique life-changing opportunity to attend Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center in Nevada County is at the heart of what the Yuba-Sutter Lip Sync Battle is all about.
On Saturday night, this much-needed fundraising event put on by the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted this year at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland, Shady Creek Director Christopher Little said as much as $40,000 was raised during Saturday’s event which will result in possibly “hundreds to even thousands” of children receiving scholarships to attend the outdoor school – an opportunity many miss out on because of the costs necessary to stay there.
“This event generates funds that provide scholarships for kids to come to Shady Creek,” Little said. “These people’s money result in kids coming to Shady Creek. Kids who want to come to Shady Creek are coming now because of this event. So they’re making it happen.”
Lisa Buschmann, president of the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation, also highlighted how important the event was for the school and foundation. She said “it means everything” to bring back the Lip Sync Battle.
“The foundation’s main goal is to provide scholarships for kids who would not otherwise be able to go to Shady Creek,” Buschmann said Saturday night. “The fact that we were not able to have this event for the last couple years made it quite difficult to do that because this is our number one fundraiser of the year. It’s absolutely fantastic, it’s amazing that the community’s come out.”
During Saturday night’s event, more than 400 attendees were entertained by the seven groups representing different organizations who performed in the battle. The theme of this year’s Lip Sync Battle was “60’s to 90’s It’s a Rap!”
The groups that performed included:
– Undercover Brothers representing Yuba City Kiwanis Club Foundation
– K What Ifs representing Yuba City Kiwanis Club Foundation
– Yuba Water Agency representing Yuba Water Agency
– Leadership Yuba Sutter representing Leadership Yuba Sutter
– The Aguilars representing Daisy Aguilar Photography
– Prestige Senior Living representing Prestige Senior Living
– Rich Gabel and Paul Mason representing themselves
The teams that took part were judged and rated on their performances. The judges for Saturday night’s event were Thomas Lozano, Janet Frye and Jeff Graham. At the end of the night, awards were given to the teams who did the best in three different award categories.
Those winners and categories include:
– Sync-Ability: The Aguilars
– Stage Presence: Yuba Water Agency
– People’s Choice: Leadership Yuba Sutter
Under the umbrella of the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center takes in students from various schools and school districts around the region for overnight stays where they get the chance to learn firsthand about nature and survival. Some stay for four nights and others five.
The students who attend Shady Creek Outdoor School are typically fifth and sixth graders, but the school has expanded to include seventh and eighth grade as well. Little said on average there are about 150-200 students on the campus during stayovers along with 20-30 high school cabin leaders and eight to 10 visiting teachers.
A big part of the school is taking in children who may have never seen things such as a bright night sky because of urban light pollution and exposing them to different experiences that will forever shape them, the Appeal previously reported.
“Last night was night hikes. Most kids, they’ve never seen stars before,” Little previously said during a visit to Shady Creek in February. “The fact that it was a full moon almost and there’s no flashlights, the kids are all freaked out, ‘no flashlight, no flashlight,’ and then they get out there … it’s next level.”
Little said most students who go to Shady Creek have never had the opportunity to experience what an outdoor school can offer. For some, it may be their first or only chance to truly be at one with nature in a setting that is far removed from what have been increasingly stressful times in their young lives. Disconnected from the outside world, the children who attend Shady Creek are able to fully breathe in natural air and hear the silence that is only afforded in more remote areas and forests.
Little said the main fundraising event for the foundation and school has changed over the years.
“Our Shady Creek foundation has been doing fundraisers for years. Since back when we were Woodleaf, they did a hawk flight which was one time a year during the spring at the county fairgrounds. They raised funds for it, it was great, it was a big community day,” Little said. “… It felt like a fair event for one day. When we moved to Shady Creek they did ‘Evening in the Forest,’ which was a smaller event at the county fairgrounds and then the Colusa casino – intimate, small. Then they decided to do a lip sync battle, maybe like seven years ago. When they started to do a lip sync battle, all of a sudden all these new ideas started coming out, different groups started coming out. More people were aware of our cause. And now every year they do this event.”