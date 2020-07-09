Property owners who enrolled in the Camp Fire Private Hazard Tree Removal Program are having their properties inspected for compliance, according to a news release. Compliance inspections are being scheduled with property owners right now.
Property owners can accompany an inspector, but they are not required to be present for an inspection. Butte County or the town of Paradise will attempt to contact property owners three times to schedule a time for the inspection.
Arborists contracted with Butte County and Paradise will visit properties enrolled in the program and make sure all hazard trees that could fall onto a public or eligible private road have been removed. To make an appointment, property owners can call 552-3030. Inspections will take place Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who wish to enroll in the program can visit buttecountyrecovers.org/private-property-tree-removal/. To get assistance with enrollment, call 552-3030.
Arborists conducting inspections only need access to the outside of a property and will be following all COVID-19 guidelines, according to the release.