By Mark Z. Barabak
Los Angeles Times (TNS)
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first electoral contest of the 2020 presidential campaign threatened to turn into a fiasco Monday night as the Iowa Democratic Party struggled to report the results of nearly 1,700 precinct caucuses.
The gatherings proceeded smoothly as partisans flocked to church basements, senior centers, school libraries and other warm places to make their preferences known.
Early tallies showed the main competition was among former Vice President Joe Biden; ex-South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and the perceived front-runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
The problems began when it came time to declare a winner.
A party spokeswoman explained the delay by citing “quality checks and the fact that the (Iowa Democratic Party) is reporting out three data sets for the first time.”
“The integrity of the results is paramount,” said communications director Mandy McClure.
But Democratic leaders and precinct chairs around the state reported problems with the computer application intended to relay results to the party headquarters in Des Moines.
“I briefly tried to log in. It didn’t want me to log in. I could put the precinct number in there but then it wouldn’t let me do the next step,” said Patty Judge, a former Iowa lieutenant governor who served as a precinct chair in Monroe County in rural southwestern Iowa.
She ended up telephoning in her results, which had Buttigieg and Klobuchar tied for first place and Sanders in second. “I decided I wasn’t going to frustrate myself,” Judge said.
Iowa has a history of troubles in tallying caucus results, which resulted in controversies in 2012 and 2016.
Any questions about the reliability of Monday’s outcome could undermine the impact of the caucuses and imperil Iowa’s position at the front of the political calendar.
The uncertainty that shrouded the outcome – compounded by the state party’s delay in announcing the results – was a fitting coda to a campaign rife with unpredictability. Interviews with voters arriving at their caucuses showed more than 1 in 3 made up their minds just in the last few days, a considerably higher number than previous contests.
A weekend of sunshine and unseasonably warm weather yielded to a cold and blustery day, with temperatures hovering near or below freezing by the time it grew dark. Still, party leaders anticipated turnout may set a record, topping the nearly 240,000 who voted in 2008, reflecting the closely fought nature of the race and the fervor among Democrats eager to defeat President Donald Trump.
Moments before caucusing started on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Shayla Ides, 19, carried an Elizabeth Warren flag around the student union ballroom as more than 750 caucusgoers – mostly fellow students – shouted over one another in competing chants.
Ides, a junior studying informatics, described Warren as a strong woman whose life and career have inspired her.
“It’s really powerful to see someone I want to be like up on that stage,” said Ides, who’s from Pensacola, Fla. “What’s the quote? ‘Quiet women never make history.’ She would set an incredible example.”