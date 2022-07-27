A public hearing to consider the integration of a new charter school within the boundaries of the Yuba City Unified School District was held on Tuesday.
The district’s board of trustees invited public comments from district staff members, parents and community members in order to consider the level of support for establishing New Pacific School in Yuba City.
The homeschooling and independent study group Pacific Charter Institute has petitioned multiple districts in the greater Sacramento region, including Yuba City Unified, to establish physical school sites. The district received a charter petition from the institute in May.
Executive Director of Pacific Charter Institute Dr. Paul Keefer and Nancy Bean, a founding principal for New Pacific School, presented information regarding the teaching styles and school structure of the charter school before the meeting opened for public comment.
Bean said that opening a New Pacific School would give students the option to experience alternative teaching methods focused on “social-emotional learning, project-based learning and individualized learning plans for every student.” She said that the goal with each school is to bring the best aspects of homeschooling to a physical site.
“No other school in the district offers all of these approaches in one school. New Pacific School will not be a homeschool program, but will have some of the best elements I’ve seen of homeschooling, including individualized learning and an emphasis on relationships,” Bean said.
New Pacific School also offers alternative classroom models where students of different grade levels are intermixed to promote independent learning, the Appeal previously reported. Under this model, students at a higher proficiency in certain subjects can advance at their own pace regardless of their age or grade level, Keefer said previously.
“This personalized approach to learning is transformative especially for students who don’t quite fit into the traditional public school,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting.
If approved, New Pacific School will be established as a TK-12 program, but the site within the district will start as a TK-fifth grade program with 90 students in order to promote relationship building through a small class environment, Bean said.
In order to garner community support, the institute organized promotional outreach efforts including gathering parent signatures in a separate petition in favor of establishing the charter, Keefer said.
“What we heard was resounding support for another public school in Sutter County. … We heard from parents who were excited about the hands-on learning and small school environment, and were looking for an inclusive environment for students with special needs. We heard from community members that one size doesn’t fit all and there’s room for more choices,” he said.
During public comment, meeting attendants raised multiple concerns about the charter’s integration on behalf of teachers and parents. Yuba City Unified Board Clerk Jasmin Dhami read two letters that were submitted by parents and educators in opposition to establishing New Pacific School.
The first letter from Daniel Priddy, an English teacher at River Valley High School, asked the board to disregard his signature on the petition in favor of integrating the charter school. He believed that he was signing a petition to move forward with presenting the charter’s information to the board, but the petition also implied his intent to send his children to New Pacific School by signing.
“I was misled and any consideration of their petition should consider that others may have been as well,” Priddy said in the letter.
The second letter from Clare Crawford, a senior policy advisor with the nonprofit In the Public Interest, addressed her concerns regarding staffing within the charter school.
“The academic staffing plan for the proposed Yuba City school is the same staffing plan for the Rancho Cordova school – meaning the two petitions propose employing the exact same people to serve as principal and teachers,” Crawford said in her letter. “The school has cited Nancy Bean as the principal for both the Yuba City and Rancho Cordova schools, and they have submitted signatures from the same three teachers (signed on the same day for both petitions.) This is clearly not a viable staffing plan.”
Crawford’s letter also referenced similar concerns from educators in the Roseville Joint Unified High School District and the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, other areas the institute petitioned to establish New Pacific Schools. While a Roseville location was approved, some educators from both districts expressed belief that establishing a New Pacific School would take resources away from the established schools, the Appeal previously reported.
“Yuba City has experienced steadily declining enrollment over the past several years and (Pacific Charter Institute’s) new school would exacerbate the negative fiscal impacts of declining enrollment on the district, putting at risk programs, staffing and services for other students,” Crawford said.
Those in opposition to the charter believe that the school will exacerbate the district’s limited staffing pool. Rachel Kennedy, a labor relations representative with the California School Employees Association, questioned the viability of New Pacific School in the face of a labor shortage and its promise to address the district’s chronic absenteeism without a student transportation plan.
“There is already a labor shortage in the region. How will the school attract and maintain a viable workforce without pulling from the district staffing? All of the surrounding districts struggle with higher staffing to make the schools run,” Kennedy said. “(Pacific Charter Institute) claims that they will support students with chronic absenteeism, yet they have no transportation plan and have not laid out any locations currently that make getting to school easy for those students.”
While the majority of the speakers during public comment spoke in opposition to establishing the school, Suzanne Marczak, managing director for Northern California and Central Valley Advocacy, encouraged the board to approve New Pacific School by reiterating the potential benefits of its teaching methods.
“New Pacific School is unique in that it offers a student driven, whole child approach to project-based learning including social-emotional learning and an inquiry based curriculum all offered in one small school setting. Research has shown that project-based learning is an effective way to bring rigor and relevance for English learners, socioeconomic disadvantaged students and students performing below grade level,” Marczak said.
The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees will vote on the integration of New Pacific School within the district’s boundaries during its next board meeting on Aug. 9.