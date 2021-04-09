In the wake of Marysville Police Sgt. Greg Parks’ death last month, Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter was looking for a way to honor his memory and raise money for his family.
Parks, 37, died after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and six children. A committee was put together by local businessman John Cassidy and the result is an event planned for next week called Heroes on the Green – a concert fundraiser at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club. The goal is for the event to be held annually to honor local heroes and raise money for Back the Badge in its efforts to support local law enforcement and their families.
This year, all proceeds will go directly to the Parks family.
“This is going to be a big event for the community,” Cassidy said.
He said he’s been in Yuba-Sutter since 1985 and is consistently amazed by the kindness of the local community and willingness to help other people.
“I really believe in the Yuba-Sutter soul,” Cassidy said.
Peach Tree is hosting a concert next weekend, so the facilities will already be set up to accommodate the fundraiser. The facility has put on other similar events such as the Tyler Rich concert last October, Cassidy said.
On Thursday, artist Kaylee Starr and friends is headlining with performances from Guilty Again and Ray Allen Incident.
“You’re going to get a world class night of music,” Cassidy said. “You will leave there smiling.”
Starr said her band and her know a lot of people who have been affected by cancer, so there was no hesitation in coming on board when Cassidy told her about the fundraiser.
“It hits pretty close to home for a lot of us,” Starr said.
After more than a year of drive-in concerts, Starr said she’s looking forward to seeing a physical response to the band’s performance.
“I am just so excited to see people dancing, see their faces,” Starr said. “...I think that’s something I took for granted.”
Starr said her band plays a little bit of everything from country to classic rock. She said people can expect a more upbeat rock show on Thursday.
Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli is a member of Guilty Again, which will be performing at the fundraiser. The band has been together for about nine years and plays mostly classic rock but also country. Buttacavoli was also part of the planning committee put together by Cassidy.
“I think it turned out to be a lot bigger event,” Buttacavoli said. “...I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter President Stacy Runyen said the event will provide her organization with a funding source to provide valuable services to law enforcement and their families in the area. This year, the ability to have an event to support the Parks family is what Runyen is most looking forward to.
“We want that event to not only generate money but that we also provide an opportunity for law enforcement to get together in a safe place to vent and to see the support for each other,” Runyen said. “We need to be able to keep doing this to bring these folks that need a healing opportunity together.”
She said a viewing for Parks is on Thursday before the fundraiser and his funeral is on Friday.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are $10 for adults and kids 12 years and under can get in free. Attendees are being asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. Pizza, tri tip and drinks of all types will be available for purchase.
The concert will be held at the golf course’s driving range to allow for social distancing. Booths will be set up with raffle items and T-shirts for sale. Cassidy said while some items are still being secured, raffle prizes include items from Tyler Rich and a baseball bat signed by local product and now Major League catcher Max Stassi.
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Rd6XC3. To be a sponsor for the event, email mdroskie@hotmail.com or cassidy@sccu4u.com. Sponsors will receive a VIP parking pass and be able to arrive at 4:30 p.m. and attend a VIP social hour. Sponsor levels go from $500 to $2,500.
Cassidy said he’s expecting between 500-1,000 people to attend and that tickets sales and sponsorships are going well.
“We’d like to fill that driving range,” Cassidy said. “If you’re looking to do something for a family that needs it.”