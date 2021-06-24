The town of Camptonville will host a music series this summer, with the first show scheduled for this weekend.
Sarah Cahill, nationally-acclaimed new music pianist, will perform compositions by musician Tyler Riley in addition to works by Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Margaret Bonds, Emahoy Tsegué-Marywam Guèbrou and Meredith Monk.
The concert will take place on Saturday (June 26) at the Camptonville Community Center – 15333 Cleveland Ave., Camptonville – beginning at 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. Late arrivals will be seated at program intervals.
Riley is an American composer and performing musician best known as a “pioneer of the minimalist school of composition.” Since 2017, Riley has curated the Sri Moonshine Music Series, bringing world-renowned musicians to perform at Camptonville’s Community Center.
Cahill, hailed as “a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde” by the New York Times and “a brilliant and charismatic advocate for modern and contemporary composers” by Time Out New York, has commissioned and premiered over sixty compositions for solo piano, according to a press release.
She was named a 2018 Champion of Music, awarded by the American Composers Forum.
Tickets cost $25 or $20 for community center members and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5140692.
The 2021 series lineup, in addition to this weekend’s performance, will feature a July concert with Gyan Riley and Peppino D’Augostino and an August concert with Thollem.