Yuba City’s free Concerts in the Park series is back this summer after a three-year hiatus.
The last summer concert series took place in 2019 with the following summer being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the city’s recreational coordinator, Dylan Brown, has stepped in to organize the return of this community oriented tradition.
“It’s been pretty fun so far,” said Brown. “It’s a good variety of bands with different genres. More than half of them are local, the rest are from Sacramento, Auburn, and not too far away.”
The first summer concert launched on June 8 featuring the Latin Touch Band followed by Industrial Drive on June 15 and Brotherly Mud on Thursday. Five more concerts remain with each show taking place on a Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City.
Guests are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, and other picnic items to make themselves more comfortable. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
Typically, organizers give first preference to nonprofit groups to sell meals and snack items such as hotdogs, chips, and candy. But if none are available, local food trucks may be brought in.
Gauche Aquatic Park is located at 421 C St. in Yuba City.