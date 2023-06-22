SummerConcert1.jpg

Musicians line up near the playground at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City during a recent summer concert event. The free Concerts in the Park series has returned after a three-year hiatus with performances scheduled every Thursday evening through summer. 

 Courtesy of Dylan Brown

Yuba City’s free Concerts in the Park series is back this summer after a three-year hiatus. 

The last summer concert series took place in 2019 with the following summer being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the city’s recreational coordinator, Dylan Brown, has stepped in to organize the return of this community oriented tradition. 

