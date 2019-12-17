WASHINGTON – The nation’s fractured leadership continued its somber march into the history books as the House of Representatives prepared to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a dramatic step that has been sapped of almost any drama by relentless partisanship, creating a sense of inevitability around an otherwise monumental constitutional clash.
With the congressional machinery grinding toward a searing rebuke of his presidency, Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the architect of the proceedings, in a six-page letter denying any wrongdoing on the eve of the vote.
“You are making a mockery of impeachment and you are scarcely concealing your hatred of me, of the Republican Party, and tens of millions of patriotic Americans,” he wrote in a screed that veered from grievance to grievance, echoing his increasingly frequent tweets, but under a presidential letterhead.
No Republicans are expected to vote for impeachment, and Democrats anticipate only a handful of defections at most. Many Democratic moderates who represent congressional districts that Trump carried in the last presidential election have announced they will vote yes, a sign that party lines have hardened like concrete around Capitol Hill.
The greatest mystery was whether long-winded speeches and procedural maneuvering would delay the vote until Thursday. What is all but certain is that Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached and, next month, the Republican-controlled Senate will refuse to remove him from office.
The ultimate impact of the impeachment saga awaits next year’s election results and, eventually, the verdict of historians. For now, national polls show public opinion has barely budged in either direction, with Americans divided down the middle, mainly by party.
Although Pelosi, D-Calif., once said impeachment should be a bipartisan undertaking, she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that the gravity of the president’s misconduct made her willing to push forward without any Republican support.
“If they are not going to honor their oath of office, I cannot join them in that,” Pelosi said. “And that’s what they have decided to do.”