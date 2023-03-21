U.S. Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, recently announced that the spring 2023 Congressional Art Competition is now open to all high school students in his district, which includes Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties.

The deadline to apply for this year’s theme of “Food Grows Where Water Flows” is April 28. The winner will have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol building along with other winners from other Congressional districts in the country. 

