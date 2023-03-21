U.S. Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, recently announced that the spring 2023 Congressional Art Competition is now open to all high school students in his district, which includes Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties.
The deadline to apply for this year’s theme of “Food Grows Where Water Flows” is April 28. The winner will have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol building along with other winners from other Congressional districts in the country.
Along with the “honor of having their art hang in the Capitol exhibition,” the winner in LaMalfa’s district also will receive two tickets from Southwest Airlines to fly to Washington, D.C., and take part in viewing their art in the exhibition. A reception also will be held in the U.S. Capitol to honor winners of the Congressional Art Competition.
LaMalfa’s office said two different scholarship opportunities will be available for the winners of the competition. Winners who enroll in either the Savannah College of Art and Design or Tennessee Wesleyan College could receive a $3,000 scholarship.
“I am pleased to announce that this year’s Congressional Art Competition is open and this year’s theme is ‘Food Grows Where Water Flows.’ This year’s theme allows our young artists to highlight the unparalleled beauty of the North State, and I look forward to seeing all of the students’ art pieces,” LaMalfa said in a statement. “The Congressional Art Competition is a nice opportunity for talented young adults to compete to showcase their abilities to the entire country. I am always happy to see California’s First District’s winning piece in the halls of the Capitol.”