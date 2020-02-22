Congressman John Garamendi will host a veterans town hall in Marysville on Monday.
Eric Olsen, communications director, said Garamendi will be giving an update on legislation that aims to support veterans, to collaborate on potential solutions for issues impacting local veterans as well as honor a 96-year-old WWII veteran who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Olsen said the main piece of legislation Garamendi will touch on will be the Occupational and Environmental Transparency Health (OATH) Act that he authored and was recently signed into law.
Olsen said the bill aims to address barriers that veterans and active duty military personnel may face that could prevent them from getting coverage for health issues as a result of their service – the bill aims to make it so they can accurately document toxins they may have been exposed to while deployed.
The Veteran Town Hall will be Feb. 24, from 9-11 a.m. at the Museum of Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville.
The event is free and open to the public.