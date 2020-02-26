During a veteran advisory meeting on Monday, a 98-year-old Iwo Jima Purple Heart veteran and Yuba City resident was honored for his service.
According to a press release from Congressman John Garamendi’s office, Clinton Trefethen received his Purple Heart for injuries he suffered when his D-8 bulldozer hit a land mine on the beach during the assault on Iwo Jima.
Trefethen was treated for his injuries and later returned to Iwo Jima for eight months to continue his service until World War II ended.
“I ... had the honor of recognizing Petty Office 2nd Class Clinton Trefethen, an Iwo Jima Purple Heart veteran who served our nation as part of the first-wave assault in the Battle of Iwo Jima,” Garamendi said in the press release. “Despite sustaining several traumatic injuries during the assault, Mr. Trefethen returned to Iwo Jima to complete his service. His sacrifice and courage are an inspiration to this community and nation and Mr. Trefethen’s efforts have distinguished him among our country’s greatest generation.”