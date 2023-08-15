The Feather River California Temple in Yuba City was opened to select members of the public on Tuesday for a special preview tour. This day offered various media outlets a chance to catch the first glimpses of the temple and learn more about its upcoming open house which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

The open house period, which is free and open to the public, will be the only chance for visitors outside of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) to view this immaculately built and decorated structure. This opportunity will close on Sept. 9, at which point the temple will receive a dedication and become an active house for religious ceremonies and ordinances. 

