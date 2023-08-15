The Feather River California Temple in Yuba City was opened to select members of the public on Tuesday for a special preview tour. This day offered various media outlets a chance to catch the first glimpses of the temple and learn more about its upcoming open house which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The open house period, which is free and open to the public, will be the only chance for visitors outside of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) to view this immaculately built and decorated structure. This opportunity will close on Sept. 9, at which point the temple will receive a dedication and become an active house for religious ceremonies and ordinances.
“The Yuba-Sutter area has a rich tradition of religious diversity, from the Bok Kai Temple to the iconic Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church to Bethel AME, the first African American Church, to the gurdwaras of the Sikhs to the temples of the Hindus to the many Christians, Muslims, and Jewish people,” said Robinette Cook, one of the local LDS spokespersons and media coordinators. “We are excited to add our temple to the mix and we are so grateful for the support we’ve experienced from the community.”
Other important speakers and representatives included Mark Bragg, a general authority seventy or LDS overseer of North American West Area; Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a general authority seventy and current LDS president of the Brazil Area; Karm Bains, Sutter County District 4 supervisor; Wade Kirchner, the mayor of Yuba City; and Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, a member of the California Senate and also the first Republican Latina state senator in California’s history.
“This is a world-class structure that will welcome thousands of visitors to our community,” said Bains. “And those who visit will find a community that values faith and family and welcomes those of many religions, whether their religion was founded in the 15th century in India, like Sikhism, or founded in the 19th century in the United States. … This is a great day, and I encourage anyone who can to come out and visit the Feather RIver California Temple during this brief opportunity.”
The temple was first announced to be built on Oct. 7, 2018, with groundbreaking and construction beginning just two years later in the summer of 2020. Now, this 41,665-square-foot building sits on 9.24 acres of land and measures 135-feet high, including its signature statue of the prophet Moroni from the Book of Mormon.
The property for this temple was acquired from a Sikh man by the name of Mehar Tumber, who was reportedly obliged to sell his peach orchard in the spirit of religious inclusivity and community. In fact, LDS leaders said it was this same feeling of enthusiastic inclusivity that encouraged them to build the temple in Yuba City.
The construction of the Feather River California Temple marks number eight in the state. It has been designated to service approximately 12 different stakes which are responsible for overseeing various different wards. In LDS culture, a ward is made up of a congregation or church and several wards can be grouped together to form a stake or district. To simplify things, Rosa Zermeno, an LDS spokesperson for the Yuba City Stake, said that this particular temple will be available for ordinances for members from the Santa Rosa Bay Area all the way up to the Oregon border.
Not surprisingly, its presence is expected to bolster not only the LDS church but also the community at large as more people flock to the area to access its resources.
During the open house period, temple tours will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Each tour lasts approximately 50 minutes. Guests will begin their tour at the adjacent church building with a short introductory film before heading outside and into the temple.
LDS members consider the temple to be a sacred place where God himself dwells. As such, this building is reserved as a place of reverence, spiritual clarity, and rituals. Photography is strictly prohibited inside the building and shoe coverings will be provided to assist in keeping the floors clean. Modest dress and comfortable footwear is recommended. Service animals are not permitted inside the temple, however the building is ADA accessible.
Once dedicated, some of the ceremonies that take place inside an LDS temple include marriages and family “sealings” in which the spirits of each member are said to be bonded together for eternity. Church members in good standing may come to the temple to receive special instruction or seek guidance on a certain issue. Ancestral baptisms, or baptism for the dead, are also a big draw for the LDS community who wish to offer their departed loved ones a chance at accepting an opportunity for spiritual redemption.
While access to the temple itself may be limited, LDS representatives said that the public is always welcome to enjoy a self-guided tour of the grounds, which feature a selection of flowers, olive trees, marble benches, and gravel pathways.
“It’s not uncommon to see people picnicking here or taking pictures, even brides and grooms from other churches will come here for photo shoots,” added Parrella as he guided the first media touring group toward the temple.
Inside the temple
“Holiness to the Lord the House of the Lord” is inscribed in bold letters above a set of heavy golden doors. These open up into the entryway which boasts a large custom rug decorated with orange California poppies, the state flower.
“You will notice tie-ins throughout the temple that are meant to represent the local area and inspire a sense of connectedness,” said Parrella. “Each temple is designed to reflect its specific area and the people it serves. This is the Feather River California Temple and that’s what it should represent.”
Cream-colored walls with gold trimming lead the eye upward toward large paintings that depict biblical scenes and local landscapes. After passing the check-in counter and a set administrative offices, guests come to an area where members might stop by to receive special clothing to use while in the temple. Once dedicated, LDS members typically wear white inside the temple to help them focus on their mission and spiritual cleanliness.
Contrary to what most people might think, there is no large cathedral room for worship inside the temple. This is reserved for LDS churches. The temple itself is divided into many rooms with a focus on small groups and individualized worship, prayer, or council.
One of the more unique features of the temple is its large baptismal pool where proxy baptism ceremonies take place for the deceased. This blue bubbling pool sits atop 12 oxen statues that have been painted gold. The oxen are meant to represent the 12 tribes of Israel and its design mimics descriptions of the Molten Sea basin contained in Solomon’s Temple for the ablution of priests.
Elevators or stairs can be taken to the second floor where a series of instructional rooms and small chapels can be accessed. Many of these rooms feature floral stained glass windows modeled after local almond blossoms. Light green carpeting throughout is said to represent the rice fields of the farming community and its carvings are again meant to incorporate the almond flower in coordination with the glass.
“We try to use local artists, architects and designers whenever possible,” added Parrella.
One of the most stunning rooms on the tour was the Celestial Room in which talking was discouraged. This room is solely meant for prayer and reflection as members seek to connect with God. Crystal chandeliers hung from the middle of the room and were reflected by two large opposing mirrors. This setup created an “infinity” effect, amplifying both the crystals and its celestial ambiance. Guests reported feelings of reverence and peace throughout the building, and especially in the Celestial Room.
The Feather River California Temple is located at 1470 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. For more information, visit churchofjesuschristtemples.org or call 503-491-2710.