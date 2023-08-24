The California Wildlife Conservation Board approved a land transfer of the Feather River Wildlife area Shanghai Bend unit on Thursday from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to Sutter County.
With this transfer, the county will own, operate and maintain the area in perpetuity for purposes of public access, public recreation, and habitat preservation.
This property is located along the Feather River with around 19 acres located within Yuba City and the remaining 123 acres located in unincorporated areas of Sutter County. The state of California owns approximately 143 acres of unimproved land located near Levee Road south of Shanghai Bend Road, valued at around $357,000 as of October 2022, Sutter County officials said.
According to the Conservation Board, as Yuba City and the surrounding communities have expanded toward the property over time, the increase in population and associated recreation have created management challenges that Fish and Wildlife are not equipped to handle.
Transfer of the Shanghai Bend unit to county ownership will allow for the implementation of Yuba City’s Feather River Parkway Strategic Plan in areas that overlap with this property. The plan includes incorporating recreational elements such as paved walking paths, benches, and fishing docks.
During a Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 8, officials also approved accepting the donated property for the future public purpose of the Feather River Side
Channels Restoration Project, which seeks to restore 3.5 river miles on the west bank of the Feather River.
This land transfer was placed under consideration through the Conservation Board’s Land Acquisition program, which authorizes the transfer of real property or rights in real property held under the jurisdiction of Fish and Wildlife, which supplied a justification for the transfer.
In the case of the Shanghai Bend unit, a land transfer can be granted to a public agency in order to improve conservation management and public access of conservation lands.
As property owners, Sutter County will be responsible for routine management activities including regular patrols for improper use and trash cleanup to maintain the property in good condition for wildlife and fish. This will in turn create safer access for anglers and a more positive experience for visitors.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said that this land acquisition will have an overall positive impact on the county for the community. An estimated annual cost for cleanup and maintenance of the area is under $10,000 and is typically limited to staff costs and minor equipment rental, Smith said.
A Right of Reversion will be placed in the Grant Deed, which will ensure, if at any point in the future Sutter County fails to manage the property for free public access, public recreation, and habitat preservation, the state will have the ability to retake title to the property.
“The land acquisition provides the county the opportunity to restore the land’s natural habitat, enforce the camping ordinance and provide a clean, natural park area for citizens to use.
… Over the years, many citizens have expressed the desire to have access to the Feather River as in previous generations. They want to use the river undisturbed by unpermitted camping and other activities. This is a step in the right direction in making the river a regional attraction that will have a positive economic impact on the community,” Smith said in an email Thursday to the Appeal.
Dos Rios Norte property
The California Wildlife Conservation Board also approved Thursday the allocation of over $22 million in grant funding to the conservation group River Partners to purchase the Dos Rios Norte property for restoration purposes.
Upon acquisition of the Dos Rios Norte property, River Partners will own and manage the area in order to move forward with a long-term planning and restoration project to restore the floodplain, wetland and riparian habitats.
The Dos Rios Norte property is located adjacent to the Sutter Bypass Wildlife Area, north of the Fremont Weir Wildlife Area and downriver from the Feather River Wildlife Area. Each area is managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to the Conservation Board, this property is irregularly shaped and consists of approximately 1,500 assessed acres currently zoned for open space and agricultural uses along with large areas of riparian habitat and intensive agriculture.
Restoration of the riparian areas will focus on sensitive species known to rely on these habitats including regional Chinook salmon and steelheads.
Numerous conservation studies – including the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Ecosystem Restoration program – have identified the importance of inundated floodplains for juvenile salmonids and a variety of other aquatic species that reside in these habitats. The Ecosystem Restoration Program Conservation Strategy also identifies the Sutter Bypass as one of four priorities for restoring habitat in the Central Valley.
According to the Conservation Board, the Dos Rios Norte project aims to maximize climate resiliency of surrounding habitats for the long-term benefit of wildlife and public uses such as fishing, hunting and other recreation. Existing agricultural uses in the area will be accommodated, but phased out as restoration efforts move forward.
When the Oroville Dam was built in 1968, California executed an agreement to guarantee water to the Dos Rios Norte property and restrict transfer of water rights to any other property, the Conservation Board said. In accordance with the board’s funding for the project, River Partners will dedicate the water rights to instream flow to benefit fish and wildlife following habitat restoration.
Once restoration is complete, River Partners plans to transfer ownership and management to a separate public agency, which has yet to be identified.
“As part of the long-term planning and restoration project, subsequent land owners and managers will be identified with the intent of maintaining those public uses discussed, so it’ll be an agency like California Department of Fish and Wildlife or United States Fish and Wildlife Service,” said David Dodds, a grant manager for the California Department of Conservation. “The restoration and planning project to the planning permitting and restoration will be 10 years, and at that time, once that is complete, then we’ll have an ownership and manager identified and transferred.”