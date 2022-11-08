Partnered with the Yolo County Resource Conservation District, the Sutter County Resource Conservation District is one of 11 organizations selected by the California Department of Food and Agriculture to receive $500,000 in grant funding through the Water Efficiency Technical Assistance program.
The grant program was developed through the Budget Act of 2021 which allocated funding for California farmers and ranchers to help support technical assistance for water efficiency and nutrient management, officials said.
Organizations were eligible to apply for funding in order to provide technical assistance such as on-farm pump and irrigation system evaluations and recommendations, pump efficiency testing, and provide training in irrigation efficiency and nutrient management, officials said.
The partnership between the resource conservation districts for Sutter and Yolo counties was able to receive funding in order to provide agricultural irrigation conservation services for 5,621 farms covering over 739,679 acres in Yolo, Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties. Known as the Sutter-Yolo Mobile Irrigation Lab, this will help create a new manager position for the Yolo County district and more staff time for the Sutter County district.
With these expansions, both districts will be able to expand pump and irrigation evaluation services to more growers in the four-county area as well as provide multilingual technical assistance to serve socially-disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, according to officials.
The Mobile Irrigation Lab is a free service to farmers and consists of an on-farm irrigation system, water management and nutrient management evaluation. This evaluation includes pressure tests to compare the water pressure from the pump to what the sprinkler head is putting out, officials said.
After pressure tests are taken, a flow test is administered to low-, middle- and high-pressure areas to measure the amount of water released in a 30-second period. Once the water is measured, a report is written with a calculated distribution uniformity to see how efficiently water is being distributed around the farm.
Officials said that these tests from the Mobile Irrigation Lab will allow farmers to improve their water distribution and irrigation.