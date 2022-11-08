Partnered with the Yolo County Resource Conservation District, the Sutter County Resource Conservation District is one of 11 organizations selected by the California Department of Food and Agriculture to receive $500,000 in grant funding through the Water Efficiency Technical Assistance program.

The grant program was developed through the Budget Act of 2021 which allocated funding for California farmers and ranchers to help support technical assistance for water efficiency and nutrient management, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you