The National Resources Conservation Service and the Sutter and Yuba County Resource Conservation Districts are looking for input on resource concerns in Yuba and Sutter counties, according to meeting notices.
Farmers, landowners, organizations and agencies are encouraged to attend Conservation Local Work Group Meetings.
The meetings will take place on Feb. 22 via Zoom. The Sutter County meeting will take place from 10 a.m.-noon and the Yuba County meeting will be from 2-4 p.m.
To RSVP and obtain a link, email christine.chavez2@usda.gov.