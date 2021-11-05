To recognize Homelessness Awareness Month, the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium has begun facilitating a month-long campaign to highlight the challenges and successes of homeless individuals in the Yuba-Sutter area throughout the month of November.
“Homelessness Awareness Month is not something that is new, but it is something that is new to us,” said Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium.
According to an official count made between Oct. 27, 2020, and Jan. 27, 2021, 1,074 individuals in Yuba and Sutter counties were homeless.
Burke said the Safe and Informed Community Committee, a subcommittee of the consortium, started this campaign to better inform the Yuba-Sutter community about the current state of homelessness in the area while detailing the steps local agencies, businesses and homeowners are taking to deal with the issue and to address facts, myths and misconceptions about the subject.
The campaign consists of daily informational postings on social media as well as a two-page spread in The Shopper mailer that was distributed this week and weekly interviews with local officials on 93Q Radio each Friday morning through Dec. 10.
Burke said the board of supervisors for Yuba and Sutter counties and the Marysville and Yuba City councils will also be presenting proclamations this month to recognize Homelessness Awareness Month.
“We want people to understand it is a community effort to get individuals from homelessness to housing,” said Burke. “In our area, there are many different faces of homelessness, all with different circumstances that led them there, but there are a lot of ways for folks in the community to get involved and help out.”
According to Burke, an estimated 1,400 people have been sheltered in the Yuba-Sutter region to date and between 1,100 and 1,300 people have been placed in housing.
“There is a lot of good work happening,” said Burke.
Moving forward, Burke said the consortium is working to expand its homelessness prevention services to address key issues in the hopes of keeping people off the streets.
For those in need of services, there are two coordinated entry locations in the Yuba-Sutter area:
– The Life Building Center is located at 131 F St., Marysville. For more information, call 530-749-6811.
– Hands of Hope is located at 909 Spiva Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-755-3491.
According to officials, 80-100 people seek assistance at these two coordinated entry locations each month.
Additional services are available, without a referral, through the Regional Emergency Shelter Team, which can be reached at 530-683-2274, or the Twin Cities Rescue Mission men’s shelter located at 940 14th St., Marysville.
For more information about the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, visit www.syhomelessconsortium.org.