Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Yuba County on Forty Mile Road near Wheatland, and the facility not only has really taken shape, but there have already been some move-ins.
The executive and administrative teams moved into their offices on the property earlier this month, according to Jill Chandler Trudeau, with The Zimmerman Agency. Hundreds of employees have been hired already in every area of the operation, in part, through a series of career fairs at Yuba College.
Lots of inside work is being done on the complex. All floors of the hotel are dry-walled and finishes are being installed with furniture scheduled to be installed in August. Flooring on the gaming floor is being installed now with carpeting soon to follow.
Ceilings and canopies over the gaming floor are scheduled to be finished this month with slot machines slated to be loaded onto the gaming floor in early August.
All restaurants are having their kitchen equipment installations completed this month and furniture will be added to each venue in August.
The wastewater treatment plant was turned on in mid-June.
The property website and social gaming sites are both live.
Slated to open this fall, the 60,000-square-foot gaming space, including 1,800 slot machines, will feature live music, entertainment and multiple cuisine options.
The property will have a 170-room hotel including 31 suites, a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machine and table games, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and a selection of bars and restaurants.
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Hard Rock Cafe and Fresh Harvest are the dining options announced thus far.
A fitness center and merchandise shop are also planned.
There will be 13,500 square feet of space for large conventions, events and trade shows.
The project is a partnership between two Native American Tribes – The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International, and the local Enterprise Rancheria.