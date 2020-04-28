The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the groundbreaking of the Feather River California Temple being built in Yuba City will be July 18, according to a news release.
The new temple will be the eighth in California and will be built at 1470 Butte House Road, where a meetinghouse, which will be demolished, is currently located.
“Having the groundbreaking makes this very real and I cannot express the gratitude we feel as a church,” stake president Steve Hammarstrom said via email.
In October 2018, it was announced that the temple would be coming to Yuba City. The new facility will be 38,000 square feet and include a new meetinghouse and distribution center, according to the release.
Temples are not open to the public and are reserved for church members. Attendance at the groundbreaking will be by invitation only.
Scott Whiting, of the North America West Area Presidency will preside over the ceremony.
“I don’t know exactly how long the construction will take, but I believe it is safe to say within three years of groundbreaking the temple and new meetinghouse will be completed,” Hammarstrom said. “…that does feel a ways away, but well worth the wait for the blessing of our members of having that sacred temple in our community.”