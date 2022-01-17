Sutter County One Stop announced recently that it will be hosting a construction and union job fair on Feb. 9 in Yuba City.
The in-person hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Boyd Hall, located at 1895 Lassen Blvd. in Yuba City, according to a release from Sutter County One Stop. Employers attending the event have yet to be announced.
“This is a great opportunity for people to see who is hiring in one of the fastest growing industries,” said Jennie McCullough, Business Workforce specialist at Sutter County One Stop, in the release. “Local unions will also be in attendance so people can learn how to obtain the skills and training needed for these occupations.”
Those who attend must have a CalJOBS account prior to the event. Anyone without an account can sign up at https://www.caljobs.ca.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. For assistance, visit Sutter County One Stop at 950 Tharp Rd. #1000 in Yuba City or call 530-822-5120 ext. 3068.
To register for the job fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p89z4sz.
To learn more about Sutter County One Stop, visit www.sutteronestop.com.