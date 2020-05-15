When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, it sets off a domino effect to reach out to the people the infected person recently came in contact with. In the Yuba-Sutter region, there are 24 “contact tracers” who are part of the bi-county team tasked with reaching those who have been in contact with positive cases.
Contact tracing helps stop the spread of the virus to avoid outbreaks and maintain healthcare capacity. According to a press release from the office of the governor, the state is working to require each county to have 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents.
Dr. Homer Rice, who leads the bi-county team, said the tracers have called about 200 individuals in connection with the 61 confirmed cases in Yuba and Sutter counties combined (as of publication).
Here’s how it works
First when someone tests positive for the virus they are contacted by a contact worker. Rice said there are eight contact workers, most with medical training, who call the positive individual to get a deeper understanding of their medical needs and work to compile a list of individuals they think they came into contact with.
“They (contact workers) call the individual and find out as much information from them,” Rice said. “Family, people they are in contact with, where they work, where they go -- not a drive-through but we want to find out like, if they’re working, who do they work with.”
The tracers work in shifts of six at a time to call contacts from the bi-county governmental center, so they don’t have to make site investigations. Rice said there are tracers fluent in Punjabi, Hmong, Spanish and English.
Once a list of contacts has been established, Rice said the contact tracers call each individual and tell them how long they are requested to self-quarantine, based on information collected from the positive person.
He said the tracers follow a script of what to say, and are not allowed to tell the contacts who the positive individual is because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
“We’ve been informed that you’ve been in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19,” Rice said, noting the script the tracers use. “We’re going to ask you to home quarantine until such-and-such date.”
Rice said quarantine means staying home, not leaving the property for walks or errands for upwards of 14 days to reduce the risk of exposure and possible spread. The next step past quarantine is isolation, which means a contact who’s tested positive must isolate away from the others they live with for 10 days.
In an effort to ramp up the ability to track and trace, Rice said they are now asking all contacts to get tested for the virus as soon as possible. However, just because a contact tests negative doesn’t mean they will be taken off quarantine, Rice said.
“It depends on when they were in contact with the person -- it may take five days or more before they show symptoms,” Rice said.
Contact tracers will follow-up with contacts towards the end of their isolation to make sure they haven’t developed any symptoms.
“It’s a complex disease because some people are asymptomatic and never show symptoms but can still spread it,” Rice said.
Rice said the idea of contact tracing isn’t new, noting that the health department has been tracing contacts for diseases like HIV and measles for years.
“It’s not something that’s new, it’s just a larger scale,” Rice said.
While Rice estimates positive cases will increase with an increase in testing capabilities, he said there’s a capacity for contact tracers to handle the potential caseload.
“I think that the contact tracing, as long as we’re aggressive on that, and as long as we continue to quarantine and isolate others, I think that we will come out of this better than surrounding counties,” Rice said.
Rice said the response from calling contacts has been mostly positive, with the occasional person who thinks the call is a scam. He said contacts should know that the health department is calling for the health and safety of the community, not to infringe on anyone’s rights.
“If we call them it’s not to harass them it’s not to be ‘big brother’ we’re calling to keep them and their families and loved ones safe,” Rice said. “We’re not calling to be negative or be intrusive, we’re calling to keep you safe.”