It’s another annual edition of our community details contest: we offer you a selection of 20 photographs that hone in on bits and pieces of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa county communities and you try to tell us where each item was photographed.
There are prizes!
Don’t feel as though you have to be able to identify each and every thing here – we tried to up the challenge a little this year. If you only get some of the answers, you should still send in your entry. We doubt if anyone will get all of them right.
So... here’s a collection of pictures showing parts of signs, buildings, sights, details, art ... your challenge is to identify where each of these things is located.
Type your answers into an email and tell us where each photo (that you’re able to say) was taken. Use the numbers inside each photo and be as specific as possible with your answers.
And make sure we have your name, email address and phone number.
Send your email to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com (please type “contest” in the subject line).
Or mail your answers to “Contest” c/o Appeal-Democrat, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA, 95901.
We must have your entry in hand by the end of business Jan. 7. Winners will be drawn randomly from those entries that correctly identify all or most of the details. Prizes: $50 to first place; $30 second place; $20 third place.
Good luck and have fun.