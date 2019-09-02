Max Scheiber was asked to be the announcer for the inaugural Nicolaus Labor Day Parade and 30 years later, he’s still calling out parade entries.
The 30th annual Nicolaus Labor Day Parade filled the streets of the small Sutter County town on Monday with an estimated 1,000 people showing up to celebrate the holiday, cheer on the floats and support the local schools.
“I was told, ‘give me a parade’ after the Verona Labor Day Parade stopped happening many years ago,” Scheiber said. “Reggie Harlan and Dr. Michael Gabhart started organizing it many years ago and I handle the parade entry and announcing part.”
Scheiber and his wife, Maureen, were seated atop a trailer bed with other parade officials as he called out the parade entries’ names.
“I’ve been excited to be the announcer every year for the parades and my wife is the spotter – she helps keep me in line,” he said. “The whole thing is for the schools.”
Organizers said the parade typically raises about $8,000 each year, which gets split between four local schools – Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Browns Elementary and East Nicolaus High schools.
“I’ve been an announcer for Triple-M races and I announced at the East Nicolaus High football game for 20 years,” Scheiber said.
Teri Rakestraw’s family also has a long history in the area and she recently moved back into her grandparents’ Nicolaus house that was built in the 1940s.
“This is a kickback to the Mayberry days,” she said. “You can’t find parades like this anymore.”
Rakestraw danced with her granddaughters Alyssa and Ella ahead of the parade and said she’s a sixth-generation local with strong ties to the schools.
“My grandfather, Stan Hawthorne, was a teacher, a bus driver and a coach here in the area,” she said. “It’s great that this is a fundraiser for the schools.”
June Herger, 9, was one of many young people who were on a float throwing candy to the children who were watching the action from the sidelines.
“It’s really fun coming out here and it’s my third time coming out here on the float,” she said. “I like it because I get to spend time with my friends and family.”
Her father, Dean Herger, was driving a truck that was pulling the Marcum Kindergarten float.
“It’s great to feel the community support from everyone,” he said. “I spent many summers here and was at the parade many times growing up.”
Jake Geivett is the East Nicolaus High School director of student services and helped with a float – one of 50 parade entries for the day, according to organizers.
“East Nicolaus is a very small town and anything we can do to give back and help with the parade is a good thing,” he said. “It’s important to carry on the tradition.”