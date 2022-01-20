A construction contract for major improvements to Fifth Street in Marysville was approved Tuesday by the Marysville City Council and work is expected to be completed this year that will dramatically change the appearance of the deteriorating road.
The council approved a contract for $3,058,362 with All American Construction, Inc. for the work that will be needed. The city said $3,200,000 in grant funding for the project was secured through the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and those funds were being issued through Caltrans. The total estimated cost of the project is $3,516,500, according to a staff report.
“We were slightly over the engineer’s estimate,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Not unexpected in today’s environment, but do want to move forward with the project and recommend doing so. Our director of finance has identified the means to make up that difference in both … our gas tax fund as well as, if necessary, SB1 funds. Looking forward to getting this one going.”
The project will be a complete rehabilitation of the Fifth Street corridor from the E Street intersection to the J Street intersection. It includes structural road rehabilitation from curb to curb with pedestrian accessibility improvements at all intersections, driveways, and alley crossings, the addition of a pedestrian crossing signal at F Street, and upgrade to the traffic signal at H Street for pedestrian access and additional turning movements, according to the staff report.
“This very exciting project will bring long awaited economic prosperity to our business district,” Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist said in an email to the Appeal ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “It is a mirror image of Bridge Street Improvements undertaken to fulfill the overall Twin Cities vision which connects us with the new Twin Cities Memorial Bridge, more commonly known as the new 5th Street Bridge.”
This Fifth Street project also will incorporate an added fifth lane for better circulation with medians and left turn pockets at the intersections with H, G, and F streets, the staff report said.
John Mallen, a city engineer with MHM Engineering, said during Tuesday’s meeting that construction on the project could start as soon as next week, but is weather dependent.
He said obtaining the necessary street lights and signal poles may cause a delay in finishing the work, but he was hopeful it could be done by the end of the summer.
A majority of the construction will be on the sides of the street, Mallen said, so traffic should still be able to flow while work is being done. There will be about three to four months of traffic impact as a result of the work, Mallen said.
Councilmember Brad Hudson said he was concerned about the impact construction would have on surrounding businesses and parking.
Mallen said there are some businesses between I and H streets that may have reduced parking during construction. He also said as a result of the rehabilitation of Fifth Street, streets E to I will have street parking eliminated because of the improvements.
Mayor speaks out against county expansion
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum continued a long-standing concern he has had with Yuba County using buildings within Marysville for county facilities.
During the meeting he raised concerns about the possible use of the Longs/CVS location near Save Mart in Marysville for a possible county facility.
“About a year ago … there was an active conversation about the juvenile detention center and the fact that the county was going ahead with spending $26 million, actually three counties were spending the money, to build (a) juvenile detention center for Colusa, Sutter and Yuba County and they’re going to plop it in Marysville near the location of the existing juvenile hall,” Branscum said. “A point was made by more than just me … that we just don’t have any more room for expansion of the county footprint in Marysville. It’s harmful. In fact if anything … I would like to see a reduction of the county footprint inside the city of Marysville.
“There’s no property taxes paid and we are providing services. … I thought that point was made and apparently it was not taken very seriously because the old Longs Drugs facility next to the Save Mart in Marysville is now the subject of a potential acquisition by the county for expansion of their administrative footprint. This is upsetting to me … and I think this continues harm and adds insult to a harm already done to the city with such a large footprint when there’s so much county out there to locate county facilities. … I’m reaching out to our fellow members there (the county) … and had a preliminary conversation that expressed thoughts.”
Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said during Tuesday’s meeting that he has had conversations with Yuba County Supervisor Don Blaser about this issue.
“I think we had a great conversation with Don (Blaser),” Buttacavoli said. “We expressed a number of things that we were unhappy with besides just the juvenile hall, but we made it clear that that was kind of what set all this off. And we just kind of threw some ideas at them of if they were gonna to do this, we needed to be able to have some approval with it. We wanted to have either some kind of a contact or MOU to guarantee that we get something to cover our police and fire services. I think it went well. I think Supervisor Blaser was there to represent Marysville very well and I think we got a lot of positive stuff to look forward to on this.”
In a phone call with the Appeal on Thursday, Blaser said the building on the north side of Save Mart has been empty for 10 years and the county had at one time thought about expanding.
“We did have a general meeting … about the footprint of the county in the city,” Blaser said. “I think the county’s very sensitive about it and will be sensitive going forward. I think everyone will be on the same page.”
Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen said Thursday that the best use for any piece of commercial property in a community would be for it to remain in private ownership and be used as such. He said that was something the Yuba County Board of Supervisors agreed with as well.
“With that said, the former Longs/CVS location in Marysville has been vacant for many years and has become a visual blight adjacent to both Save-Mart and the Yuba County Government Center,” Mallen said in an email to the Appeal. “And although we are still very early in our discussions with the property owner, I can say that any building operated by Yuba County would be fixed up to become a visual benefit to surrounding businesses and offices.”
Mallen said the Yuba County Board of Supervisors authorized him to make an offer on the property so that it can be used for county operations and services.
“Again, we fully support any effort to see that building return to a private operation, but its ongoing availability coincides with an ever increasing need for County services as our population continues to grow,” Mallen said.