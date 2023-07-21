Due to the availability of Senate Bill 1 and Measure C funds, the Marysville City Council on Friday awarded a $3.3 million dollar contract for several road improvements slated to be completed in the coming weeks.

Termed the 2023 Measure C/SB 1 Pavement Project, the improvements are part of a “city-wide effort to address the failing roadway system of Marysville using two major funding sources,” according to officials.

Tags

Recommended for you