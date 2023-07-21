Due to the availability of Senate Bill 1 and Measure C funds, the Marysville City Council on Friday awarded a $3.3 million dollar contract for several road improvements slated to be completed in the coming weeks.
Termed the 2023 Measure C/SB 1 Pavement Project, the improvements are part of a “city-wide effort to address the failing roadway system of Marysville using two major funding sources,” according to officials.
Measure C, which was passed by voters in 2016, is a 1% sales tax that is intended for general municipal purposes, including fire safety, police protection and emergency response services, traffic safety, streets and sidewalks repair, park improvements and maintenance, reducing debt and rebuilding financial reserves, according to the city.
Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law in 2017, established fuel taxes and vehicle fees which generate funding for roadways, according to officials. These funds are distributed directly to counties and cities for local road maintenance, safety improvements and complete street improvements.
With the funding made available, the city council on Friday unanimously approved the award of a $3,336,937.60 contract to Lamon Construction Co. for various road improvements throughout the city – everything from minor repaving work to complete road reconstruction.
“The bid package has roadways that need to be overlaid, repaved, recycled or otherwise reconstructed as well as roadways that require preventative maintenance measures in order to slow the deterioration of the roadway sections and extend their lives and curtail expensive reconstruction,” the city said in a staff report.
The areas chosen for the needed improvements include the following:
– E. 22nd Street (Cheim Boulevard to State Route 20)
– Cheim Boulevard (E. 22nd Street to Nadene Drive)
– Del Pero Street (Rideout Way to Toddwick Avenue)
– E. 19th Street (Covillaud Street to Sampson Street)
– 14th Street (Phase 1: Levee to railroad overcrossing)
– Johnson Avenue (Cheim Boulevard to Hall Street)
– Nadene Drive (Cheim Boulevard to Hall Street)
– 14th Street (H Street to F Street)
– A Street (4th Street to 6th Street)
– Glen Street (Hobart Drive to Nadene Drive)
Another potential location that was under consideration – E. 22 Street from Hall Street to Cheim Boulevard – was put on hold because the city expects Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) funding to pay for that portion.
“No sense in spending our money when a grant will pay for it,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said Friday.
Schaad also suggested that other “external” funding could be made available for other roads in the city, including near Marysville High School.
As for the roads currently identified for work by Lamon Construction, Schaad said they were a “combination of streets that are in very very bad condition or are in fairly good condition, but we want to preserve that so they don’t become streets in really bad condition.”
The total estimated project cost is $3,717,478.24, which includes a 10% contingency and 5% for “construction management.” The city said if the contingency funds are not needed, then the estimated project cost would be reduced to $3,383,784.48.
City officials expect most of the identified street work to be completed within 60 days – meaning most of the work would be done by mid-to-late August.
“We anticipate having all of the segments except for A Street done this year,” City Engineer John Mallen said Friday. “(For) A Street, California Water Service has to replace a water main … they’re not going to start that work until the first of the year or in the spring, so we built into the bid that that segment of A Street has a delayed start on it. So that one probably won’t be completed until this time next year or early spring or early summer.”