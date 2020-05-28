The next phase of the Camp Fire recovery in Butte County is expected to begin in the next few months and the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) is currently soliciting contractors to carry out the work.
The process will entail the removal of hundreds of thousands of fire-damaged trees that are in danger of falling in the areas impacted by the Camp Fire in 2018.
“I expect there are a lot of local companies that will be a part of this process, certainly as subcontractors and workers on the project,” said Christopher McSwain, public information officer for the Camp Fire Hazard Tree Removal Program.
The state will be awarding contracts to two licensed timber operators to fell the trees and deliver to end-use facilities. One contract will be for field management, with the state looking for a firm to provide the foresters and arborists responsible for assessing, marking, surveying, and tracking trees to be removed, as well as monitoring the crews performing the removal. Lastly, the state will contract a company with experience in financial and administrative services to assist.
The first phase of the process will entail the identification of trees posing as a hazard to the public. Once that is done, the removal process will take place.
McSwain said the incident management team has already begun determining best uses for the trees being removed, with a significant portion dedicated to biomass energy plants and most of the rest being used for mulch or lumber.
None of the material is being directed to landfills around the region, he said.
The plan is to begin the assessment phase by the end of June before licensed timber operators are sent out at the end of July.
For more information about CalRecycle’s contract solicitations, visit www.CalRecycle.ca.gov/contracts.