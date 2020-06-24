A controlled burn took place along the Marysville Ring Levee on Wednesday by the Marysville Levee Commission.
Frank Miller, superintendent of the commission, said they conduct controlled burns every year to help remove vegetation along the levee, and the process also helps them locate erosion or areas in need of maintenance on the levees.
Miller said it also regerminates grass seeds, which helps keep soil from washing away during the winter months.
The hope is they will be done burning before the Fourth of July holiday, he said, but it’s hard to know because sometimes there are no burn days or the winds aren’t in their favor – meaning if the wind is blowing in a certain direction, they may not be able to burn in a certain area due to issues with smoke.
He said they’re planning to burn Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. is the typical start time, however, burning could start later depending on conditions.