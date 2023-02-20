Convergence Theatre Company will be holding auditions for the first show of its 2023 season, “Motherhood Out Loud,” from 6:30-9 p.m on March 1 and 2 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
Prospective actors are encouraged to prepare a monologue of their choice of two minutes or less, however the majority of auditions will involve cold readings from the script.
“Motherhood Out Loud” is a compilation of monologues, vignettes, and short scenes composed by 16 different prominent American playwrights and producers, all but two of which are female.
This includes the conceptual work of Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein, and the scripting expertise of Leslie Ayvazian, David Cale, Jessica Goldberg, Beth Henley, Lameece Issaq, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Marco Pennette, Theresa Rebeck, Luanne Rice, Annie Weisman, Cheryl L. West, and Brooke Berman.
The play's flexible scripting gives opportunities to a wide range of performers with parts available for people in their late teens all the way up into their early 80s. The company states that all ethnicities, genders, beliefs, identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, are welcome to attend auditions for a chance to present this timely production and facilitate a balanced, productive conversation within the Yuba-Sutter community. The script also implies a specific need for both Hispanic and Arabic performers. No roles have been precast.
The production will rehearse weekday evenings from 7-9 p.m. with an exact schedule to be determined based on actor availability. Rehearsals will take place at either the Sutter Theater Center in Yuba City, or the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts on E Street in Marysville. Performances will take place on the first two weekends of May, in honor of Mother’s Day.
“Motherhood Out Loud” had its world premiere at Hartford Stage in Connecticut in 2010. From there, it was refined and brought to the West Coast as “In Mother Words” via Geffen Playhouse in 2011. It has since been performed by companies across the United States and has even traveled abroad to countries such as Spain and Australia.
Despite its overall positive reception, “Motherhood Out Loud” continues to be a relatively unknown entity among theater goers and professionals alike. Its quick wit and heartfelt gestures cover a broad range of parenting from a diverse set of family structures and in many ways it pays homage to the bravery and scandal that followed “The Vagina Monologues” in 1996 by Eve Ensler. Director, Shamay Sutton, said she is excited to bring this piece to the area for the first time and hopes it will catch on well with other local companies.
To learn more about the show, and follow some of its recent adventures, visit the “Motherhood Out Loud” blog at motherhoodoutloud.com. A free sampling of the script can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/mr2kyp6w.
The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.