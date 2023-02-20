Convergence Theatre Company will be holding auditions for the first show of its 2023 season, “Motherhood Out Loud,” from 6:30-9 p.m on March 1 and 2 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

Prospective actors are encouraged to prepare a monologue of their choice of two minutes or less, however the majority of auditions will involve cold readings from the script. 

Tags

Recommended for you