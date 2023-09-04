John Manuel Cardoza Jr.

John Manuel Cardoza, Jr.

John Manuel Cardoza Jr. was found guilty last week in a Yuba County court of eight counts related to the sexual molestation of a child and now faces a maximum possible aggregate sentence in excess of 100 years to life in prison, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said.

Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter found Cardoza guilty on Aug. 30 with sentencing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the DA’s office said.

