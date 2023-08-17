Caleb Jushia Villa, 30, of Olivehurst was sentenced 20 years to life in state prison on Thursday in Yuba County Superior Court for sexually penetrating a 10-year-old child and forcing the child to touch his penis, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said.

In June, ​​Villa pleaded guilty to four charges – two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, the Appeal previously reported. 

