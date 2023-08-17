Caleb Jushia Villa, 30, of Olivehurst was sentenced 20 years to life in state prison on Thursday in Yuba County Superior Court for sexually penetrating a 10-year-old child and forcing the child to touch his penis, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said.
In June, Villa pleaded guilty to four charges – two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, the Appeal previously reported.
If Villa is ever released on parole, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
As part of his plea deal, several charges against Villa were dismissed, including California Penal Code 311.4(c), which criminalizes the use of a minor to “engage in or produce child pornography for non-commercial purposes,” according to Kann California Law Group.
According to the DA’s office, this molestation case came to light on July 7, 2022, when deputies from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department responded to a person discovering a video of Villa masturbating while watching the child victim sleeping.
Deputies reportedly located multiple videos of Villa sexually abusing the child victim. Villa was promptly arrested and his digital devices were seized, officials said.
Yuba County Sheriff's Detective Miles Lewis responded to assist with the investigation and later interviewed Villa, obtaining his confession. Lewis also had the responsibility of reviewing the child sexual abuse material for evidence after all of Villa's devices were downloaded, the DA’s office said.
The DA’s office said Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith, investigator James Perin, and investigative assistant Ryleigh Schoemer helped interview the 10-year-old victim. Deputy District Attorney Brad Morrow prosecuted the case and negotiated a resolution.
"Yuba County Sheriff's Detective Miles Lewis did an amazing job interviewing Villa and documenting the evidence to bring him to justice,” Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said in a statement. "Cases like this are hard on the law enforcement professionals who handle them. I am so thankful to the men and women of law enforcement who confront evil in our community every day so that men like Villa can be locked up in prison where they can't abuse children anymore."
In an announcement on social media, the DA’s office offered the following advice to parents:
“It's more about strange behavior than stranger danger. The reality is that most child sexual abuse survivors are victimized by someone they know and trust. It's good to teach our children to be wary of strangers, but even more important that we teach them to be wary of strange behavior. What is normal and what is strange really depends on the age of the child. For young children, consider how to talk with them about what normal looks like for their pediatrician to do a medical exam, and for yourself and other caregivers to do diaper changes and help with bathing. Once your kids understand normal, you should teach them that it is not okay for anyone to touch their private parts outside of that normal. Teach them to say ‘no’ to unsafe touches and to inform another trusted adult. Continue to update this conversation with your kids as they get older and more independent. Make sure your kids know the proper names for their anatomy and that they are comfortable using words like penis, vagina, etc. Finally, if you ever suspect that your child has been abused, please call law enforcement.”