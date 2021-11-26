Equipped with a smoker and good intentions, Rolling Stone Pizza Co. owner Jim King restarted his Great Turkey Smoke-Out on Wednesday after a year off due to COVID.
What started as just a casual get together amongst friends, has grown over the years to a full-fledged fundraiser that not only provides delicious birds for any given Thanksgiving feast, but also money to those in need in the Yuba-Sutter region.
“About 20 years ago, a few friends got together the day before Thanksgiving and probably smoked about eight or nine turkeys and we just hung out and had a good time,” said King. “The following year I just kind of kept it going and each year it built up and started grabbing more smokers and getting people involved.”
From there it evolved through improved organization and King started raising money for a variety of local nonprofit organizations. This year, money was donated to SAYLove and Rolling Relief.
The smoke-out takes place at King’s home in Yuba City and this year he was able to smoke 47 turkeys during the event, which lasted from about 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. He said each turkey takes about three hours to smoke and people who came donated either through cash, check or Venmo.
“Any cash that was raised was divided in half between SAYLove and Rolling Relief,” said King.
He said this year, the smoke-out was able to raise about $1,740 in total. King said 2017 was the smoke-out’s biggest year when he was able to cook about 120 turkeys.
While this year’s event was still “up in the air,” according to King, he does plan on continuing to hold it moving forward.
“Part of the fun of it is to hang out and meet up with some friends and we have a bunch of different games going on,” said King. “... It’s just fun. Drop off and come back later. By about 8 o’clock we had a good 70 people there.”
King said it means a lot to him to be able to do events like these for the community that he came to know and love after moving to the area in the 1980s.
“I came up here in the Air Force not knowing a soul back in 1984 at Beale,” said King. “I just connected early on … This town’s always made me feel at home here.”
Along with the smoke-out, King also uses his Slice of Respect program to give back to the community. The program, which started as a way to honor law enforcement, has grown to provide help to anyone in the community who needs it.
“My tagline is ‘It’s our turn to serve you,’” said King. “There are so many different things we do or people come together … and we help pay for the cost of pizzas. We’ll do a fundraiser … and we’ve raised as much as $50,000. … It’s a cool thing to do for our community.”