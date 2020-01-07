It’s going to take more than a teaspoon of luck to stand out from the pool of young contestants competing for $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the bragging rights of being named Kids Baking Champion. But local baker Saleem Sandhu has the skills to do it.
Saleem, 13, of Yuba City, is one of 12 children participating in the most recent season of Kids Baking Championship on Food Network. The new season premiered Monday and Saleem’s homemade banana cake proved enough for the judges to see him into the next round.
The Sandhu family watched with great pride as the episode played out, though they are well aware of the talents the 8th grade Andros Karperos student possesses in the kitchen. Muhammad Sandhu, the boy’s father and a local realtor, said Saleem has already shown himself as one of the best cooks in the family.
“He’s always had a passion for cooking, as far back as I can remember,” Sandhu said of his son, the second youngest of five children. “He’s always wanted to be in the kitchen and do things with his mom. He’s become much more passionate about cooking within the last three or four years. I don’t know how he makes any of the things he does, he must get it from his mom.”
If it involves baking, Saleem can most likely whip it up from scratch. The times he’s accompanied his father to show houses in the area, he’s even picked up the nickname “Mr. Google” from clients who have had conversations with him.
“He’s so disciplined, sweet and just knows so much. He has a passion for learning new things. I’ve had clients warn me that he’s going to take my job one day, he’s just a well-rounded kid,” Sandhu said.
Saleem auditioned for the show online after a call was put out for young bakers to apply across the country. Taping of the show occurred in 2019.
Over the coming weeks, episodes will show contestants competing in baking and decorating challenges to be named the top baker – everything from 3D dinosaur cookies and Neapolitan desserts to ice cream cone cupcakes and trifles. The season will wrap up on March 9 when one of the contestants is crowned champion.
Sandhu isn’t giving out any spoilers for the season ahead but said he’ll enjoy watching it with his family.
On top of that, he’s looking forward to enjoying his son’s cooking abilities for years to come.
“Our whole family is so proud of him and what he has done,” Sandhu said. “The support we’ve received from the community this week has been great. I’m just very proud to be part of this community and very proud to be his dad.”