Temperatures are expected to rise to over 100 degrees this weekend with Monday and Tuesday potentially rising to the 110s. In order to combat the excessive heat, cooling centers in both Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will be open.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning lasting between 11 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Sutter County Health and Human Services will open a cooling center at Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle.
Air conditioning, electricity, Wi-Fi and water will be available at the center, Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said in a statement. Efforts will be made to also accommodate small pets.
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church will also be used as a cooling center today through Monday from 2-7 p.m., Smith said. The church is located at 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City.
Yuba County will also offer two cooling centers in the area in coordination with the Regional Emergency Shelter Team. Today through Monday, the New Beginnings Wesleyan Church at 616 C St. in Marysville will be open from 1-8 p.m. each day.
Additionally, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services staff will operate a cooling center in the foothills at the Alcouffe Center at 9185 Marysville Rd. in Oregon House on Sunday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Yuba County Media & Community Relations Specialist Rachel Abbott said that only service animals will be allowed in both cooling centers in Yuba County.
Colusa County and the city of Williams will also open cooling centers to accommodate residents.
According to officials, Colusa County Health and Human Services partnered with the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library to host a cooling center at the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 2-8 p.m. on days when temperatures exceed 100 degrees during the upcoming heat wave.
“Residents and visitors who cannot escape the heat are encouraged to utilize these spaces for refuge,” said county officials.
In addition to cooling centers, Yuba County will host three water spray parks for residents to cool off throughout the Labor Day weekend, Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown said in an email to the Appeal.
The parks can be found at POW/MIA Park in Linda, Lindhurst Memorial Park in Olivehurst, and Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park in Plumas Lake. All water spray parks will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
Aside from utilizing cooling centers, Brown encouraged residents to use other public spaces and businesses to find reprieve from the heat.
“For those looking for cooler options during the hot days ahead, we suggest taking advantage of public areas with air conditioning, such as a library, movie theater, or local store,” he said.
Smith said that the criteria for opening a cooling center within the area is three days of excessive temperatures with little overnight reprieve.
“Sutter County’s Emergency Operations Plan calls for establishing cooling centers when there is a credible forecast from the National Weather Service of three days of excessive heat in a row, during which overnight temperatures are forecast to stay at 75 degrees or above,” Smith said in an email to the Appeal.
While temperatures have frequently risen to the triple digits throughout the summer, a cooling center is typically not necessary if nighttime temperatures fall below 75 degrees, Smith said.
Overnight forecasts this weekend predict that temperatures will fall to the high 60s to low 70s. However, due to the excessive heat warning, health officials are concerned about heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke or exhaustion, Smith said.
He also encouraged residents to practice safe behaviors to ward off the heat and heat-related illnesses such as staying hydrated, avoiding exertion during the hottest parts of the day and wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing along with sunscreen.
Smith said the heatwave will be accompanied by low humidity which will lessen the physical impact on residents, but could also lead to wildfires.
“The heat wave will come with low humidity, which should lessen the physical impact somewhat. However, high heat and low humidity are dangerous fire conditions, so please take care if you are camping outdoors this Labor Day weekend,” he said.