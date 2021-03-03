Cordua Irrigation District is now part of the Lower Yuba River Accord, following the Yuba Water Agency Board of Director’s approval this week.
The Yuba Accord, implemented in 2008, is a water management agreement that supports endangered salmon and steelhead, ensures water supplies for cities and farms, and reduces conflict over water use. The agreement resolved decades of controversy and litigation over in-stream flow requirements (rate of water flow required for fish, recreation and water use at different times of the year at specific locations) in the lower Yuba River.
“Cordua appreciates the outreach and the effort by Yuba Water to include us in their effort to greatly improve conditions on the lower Yuba River for fish, wildlife and the people of Yuba County,” said Charley Mathews Jr., chairman of Cordua’s board, in a press release. “This greatly streamlines the activities of the accord and enhances the reliability of water for agriculture and the environment in Yuba County.”
Scott Matyac, water resources manager for Yuba Water Agency, said the new agreement with Cordua will significantly enhance how the agency and its partners manage the region’s surface and groundwater resources.
“We deeply appreciate the willingness of the district’s past and current board members to work together on this important effort,” Matyac said in a press release.
The accord includes three separate agreements: a fisheries agreement with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and certain non-governmental organizations; a water purchase agreement with the California Department of Water Resources; and conjunctive use agreements with local water and irrigation districts.
The conjunctive use agreement enables Yuba Water’s member units and their landowners and well owners to participate in the accord’s groundwater substation water transfer program, where member units pump groundwater as a substitute supply for the agency’s surface water deliveries in dry years. The agreement allows Yuba River water to stay in the river during dry years, benefiting fish and wildlife species and water users in areas of need throughout California.
Other member units include Brophy Water District, Browns Valley Irrigation District, Dry Creek Mutual Water Company, Hallwood Irrigation Company, Ramirez Water District, South Yuba Water District and Wheatland Water District.