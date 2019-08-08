Cornerstone Church will host a community involvement event on Sunday from 8 a.m until noon, heading out to assist the community instead of attending their regularly scheduled Sunday service.
“We want our community to know that we are a church ‘out there.’ We want to be with people in a way that really encourages them,” said Cornerstone Church Pastor Jason Poling. “We want to improve their lives, physically, emotionally, financially and spiritually.”
The event, called Love Yuba Sutter Day, will focus on repairing, cleaning, and assisting key organizations throughout the community that are known for their commitment to creating a better quality of life in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to a press release from the church.
Cornerstone plans to complete tasks at eight different organizations throughout the Yuba City and Marysville areas, including Tierra Buena and Kynoch schools, Playzeum, Olivehurst Park, Yuba Skilled Nursing Center and Yuba City Post-Acute.
According to Poling, there are 150 volunteers signed up so far and the church is looking to have even more during the event.
“This is the first time we have gone out in a big way like this, and certainly the first time we decided to go out on a Sunday morning during services,” said Poling.
Service opportunities range from repair work to filling backpacks with school supplies. Teams will meet at the church, located at 700 Washington Ave. in Yuba City, on Sunday morning and go to their chosen destination to complete the tasks.
Everyone is welcome to join in the event. Call the church office at 674-3087 for a complete listing of service opportunities and task details.
After the tasks are completed, there will be a barbecue picnic and baptism service at noon at the Poling Farm, 8930 Larkin Road, Live Oak to celebrate the day. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, call Cornerstone Church at 674-3087, email office@cornerstoneyc.com, visit www.cornerstoneyc.com or follow Cornerstone Church of Yuba City on Facebook.
The church is using the #LoveYubaSutter to promote the event.